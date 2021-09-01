CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

A&M officials pleased with low COVID-19 positivity rate

By Megan Rodriguez
Bryan College Station Eagle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 positivity rate from the Texas A&M community looks fine so far to Chief Operating Officer Greg Hartman, but he noted that a lot could still change. The university is requiring all students, faculty and staff to participate in a mandatory COVID-19 testing program regardless of vaccination status. Everyone must be tested between Aug. 23 and Sept. 10 at one of A&M’s several testing locations on campus. The university’s COVID-19 dashboard says that in the week before classes started there were 28,794 tests, with 791 of those coming back positive leading to a 2.7% positivity rate.

theeagle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Texas A M Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
WorldPosted by
TheConversationAU

Uni students have had to be vaccinated against other diseases — COVID-19 is no different

Should universities require students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before attending campus once vaccines are readily available in Australia? Professor Iain Martin, vice-chancellor of Deakin University and former dean of the Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences at the University of Auckland, says yes. Campus life is filled with potential super-spreader events. Students attend lectures, seminars, social events and industry functions. Read more: 'Campus covid' was as inevitable as freshers' flu – here's how universities can look after their students ...
EducationThe Landmark

Opinion: Masks in schools are needed

Masks for all in our schools will help our community. Between those who aren't vaccinated (whether by choice or because they are ineligible, as is the case for so many of our students) and the current Delta variant of the SARS-Co-V2 coronavirus (plus the Lambda variant starting to show worrisome issues), masks are a helpful and relatively easily achievable layer of protection.
Kidsdoorcountydailynews.com

Masks recommended for school year as delta variant impacts more kids

The top officials at the Department of Public Instruction and healthcare institutions are recommending your kids wear masks to school this fall. State Superintendent Jill Underly made the plea on Monday, calling masking the number one way to keep schools open and ensure face-to-face learning can occur. The DPI cites difficulties to monitor mask policies, low vaccination rates in the school’s community, and the Delta variant as why they are making the recommendation. The Centers for Disease Control recommended all people inside school buildings wear a mask regardless of vaccination status. Of Door and Kewaunee counties’ eight school districts, only Gibraltar is currently requiring a portion of its student population to mask up when school starts next month. Bellin Health President and CEO Chris Woleske made a similar recommendation during the latest #MyCommunityMyBellin Podcast. She understands the controversy around the stance and how hard it is for younger students to keep it on for the school day. Woleske says at the end of the day, it is about protection.
CollegesPosted by
AFP

Politics colors return to class in US universities grappling with Covid

In-person learning is back on the curriculum at universities in the United States this term after a pandemic-imposed hiatus but, like much else in the deeply divided country, how it plays out will depend largely on politics. Mask mandates and proof of vaccination are compulsory on some campuses, while on others they are prohibited by local law, as states take starkly diverging approaches to rocketing Covid-19 infections, driven by the highly contagious Delta variant. Around a fifth of the 4,000 colleges and universities surveyed by The Chronicle of Higher Education are requiring students or staff to have a vaccine -- mostly in states that voted for Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. They include California behemoth UCLA, which in April declared that anyone who studies, works or lives on any of its many campuses in the liberal state will have to be "fully vaccinated against Covid-19 at least 14 days before the first day of class for the fall semester."
CollegesBoston Globe

Campuses are virus incubators, but these colleges can’t require vaccines

It is what many universities fear. After months of gearing up for a fall semester that seemed like normal, with in-person classes and packed football games, the University of Texas at San Antonio announced Wednesday that almost all courses will be held online for the first three weeks. The university’s...
EducationSeattle Times

How kids can stay safer at school despite delta variant threat

Children in Los Angeles and around California have streamed into schools after more than a year of distance learning. While many students were excited to return to campus, their parents have been feeling anxious about sending them into classrooms while the highly contagious delta variant continues to spread. It’s a...
KidsPosted by
Axios

COVID cases in kids are rising just as schools are coming back

While schools across the U.S. continue their gradual return to in-person instruction, pediatric COVID surges across several states raise questions about what lies ahead for kids across the rest of the country. Why it matters: As experts warn Delta may be more virulent in kids than previous versions of COVID...
Education740thefan.com

New guidance calls for weekly COVID testing of unvaccinated students

ST. PAUL, Minn. – As the return to school approaches and the delta variant of the coronavirus surges, Minnesota schools are divided on whether to require students and teachers to wear masks. Mask policies have been among the most contentious issues that school district leaders have faced this summer. Some...
EducationPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Health departments watching schools closely for COVID cases

State and local health departments will be monitoring schools closely as students return to the classroom. With many districts not requiring masks for students and staff, the chances are greater for more spread of the coronavirus, according to Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Director of the Ohio Department of Health. In a briefing with reporters Wednesday, Vanderhoff pointed to what happened in a Florida school district that opened without mandatory masking.
CollegesSheridan Media

1% Of University Of Wyoming Students, Employees Test Positive For COVID

A total of 42 University of Wyoming students and employees have so far tested positive for COVID-19 in required testing to start the fall semester, a test positivity rate of 1.2%. However, a survey conducted during the university’s mandatory five-day testing program last week found that 66% of students and...
KidsPosted by
MercuryNews

COVID: Delta wave hitting kids just as schools open

The day before he was supposed to start fourth grade, Francisco Rosales was admitted to a Dallas hospital with COVID-19, struggling to breathe, with dangerously low oxygen levels and an uncertain outcome. It wasn’t supposed to be like this, thought his frightened mother, Yessica Gonzalez. Francisco was normally healthy and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy