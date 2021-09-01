7th Edition Guideline

I am preparing for PMP exam. I have a confusion on how to invoke the Knowledge Areas in a change-driven project. I will do same processes under Planning, Executing and Monitoring & Controlling as described in PMBOK Project Management Life Cycle or it will be different? The difference will be only my approach to be more adaptive and decrease the level of initial planning based on iterative or incremental. Does that mean in agile I need to frequently move back and forth between Planning, Executing and Monitoring & Controlling phases? Can a project be considered agile if I use scrum framework - product backlog, sprint backlog, sprint planning, daily standup, sprint review, retrospect and release planning etc. Can someone help me map some of the processes to the scrum framework. Is difference between Hybrid and Agile is subjective and cant be firmly defined?