Boston, MA

Labor Day Weekend Travel Tips from MassDOT

By Guest Writer
Watertown News
 6 days ago

The following information was provided by MassDOT:. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is advising the public to plan ahead for Labor Day Weekend travel, drive in off peak hours if possible, utilize available technology tools for trips including www.mass511.com, consider public transportation if possible to reach destinations and bring a face-covering as some municipalities have a mask mandate for indoor venues.

