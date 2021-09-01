Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Daily briefing: On Jimbo's jumbo contract, Iowa's opening games and Beano Cook

By Ivan Maisel about 7 hours
Posted by 
On3.com
On3.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ObgRA_0bjLpmjt00
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Ivan Maisel’s “Daily Briefing” for On3:

Big $$$ for Jimbo Fisher

Man, just think of what Texas A&M would have paid Jimbo Fisher if the Aggies actually won a national championship. Or the SEC. Or the SEC West. Or the annual rivalry with South Carolina. Oh, wait, he won that. You never can underestimate the enthusiasm of the Aggies, enthusiasm that makes them the object of ridicule and envy and amazement. Simultaneously. Speaking as a Fisher skeptic — depending on how you present the facts, he’s either a great coach or a one-hit wonder — the latest financial expression of Aggie devotion to the Texas A&M coach shouldn’t surprise me. But it does.

Iowa staying focused

In Kirk Ferentz’s first season at Iowa, in 1999, the Hawkeyes opened against a ranked team (No. 5 Nebraska), then played archrival Iowa State. Iowa went 1-10 that season, which may be why it took 22 years for Ferentz to try it again. This time, the No. 18 Hawkeyes open Saturday at home against No. 17 Indiana before playing at No. 7 Iowa State next week. Say this much for it — Ferentz’s players like it. August didn’t seem quite so long. “It’s very different,” Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson said. “You’ve got to be more detailed. You have to prepare for every team the same way, but you’ve got to be focused and not pay attention to what’s going on on campus and outside the building.”

Happy birthday, Beano

Beano Cook would have turned 90 today. I would give a lot to hear what everyone’s favorite college football raconteur thinks of Texas and Oklahoma and Greg Sankey, of NIL and transfers without redshirts, of fans without masks and coaches without vaccinations, of Nick Saban going strong at 70 and Lincoln Riley going strong before 40, of the Alliance, of Brian Kelly surpassing Lou Holtz and Ara Parseghian to become the second-longest-serving Notre Dame coach behind you-know-who, of donors stepping in to keep Nebraska’s sellout streak alive, of Georgia-Clemson and Indiana-Iowa and LSU-UCLA. We have a lot to catch up on, Beano.

Comments / 0

On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
385K+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Sports
State
Indiana State
Local
Iowa Football
Local
Iowa College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimbo Fisher
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Kirk Ferentz
Person
Beano Cook
Person
Lincoln Riley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Hawkeyes Football#American Football#Daily Briefing#Texas A M#Aggies#Sec#Hawkeyes#Nil#Alliance#Notre Dame#Georgia Clemson#Lsu Ucla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
Related
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Quandarrius Robinson has been suspended indefinitely, per Nick Saban

Alabama linebacker Quandarrius Robinson has been suspended indefinitely, according to coach Nick Saban. That decision was revealed on Monday, roughly 24 hours after the news broke that Robinson had been arrested for a DUI. Here’s what Saban told reporters about the situation during his weekly press conference:. “Q. Robinson is...
Miami, FLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Nick Saban’s Reaction To Beating Miami Goes Viral

Believe it or not, Nick Saban actually cracked a smile following Alabama’s statement win over Miami on Saturday afternoon. The Crimson Tide had no problem replacing the immense talent they lost from last year’s championship team. Quarterback Bryce Young threw for 344 yards and four touchdowns. Brian Robinson Jr. had 60 yards on the ground. Trey Sanders chipped in 41 rushing yards and a score. Oh, and Ohio State transfer Jameson Williams looked the part with four catches for 126 yards and one touchdown.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
Oregon StatePosted by
On3.com

Nick Saban scoffs at Oregon's uniform combination

Alabama head coach Nick Saban on Tuesday threw shade at Oregon when asked about their popular Nike uniforms, as the team is well known for introducing dozens of alternate jerseys, uniform combinations and accessories every season. “We have two [uniforms],” Saban said in response to Oregon. “Red jerseys at home....
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Former Alabama RB released by Las Vegas Raiders

BJ Emmons’ time with the Las Vegas Raiders appears to be done. The former Alabama running back was let go Monday in a series of roster moves by the Raiders. Emmons was cut from the team’s active roster last week. He was quickly re-signed to the team’s practice squad. The Monday roster move is Emmons’ release from the Las Vegas practice squad.
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
Minnesota StatePosted by
The Spun

Big Ten Admitted Incorrect Call In Minnesota vs. Ohio State

Minnesota fans were right. The Big Ten admitted on Tuesday it made a major officiating error in the Gophers’ season opener versus Ohio State. In the fourth quarter of last Thursday’s game, Buckeyes safety Lathan Ransom lowered the boom on Minnesota wideout Mike Brown-Stephens. The hit caused a fumble which the Ohio State defense recovered and would have returned for a touchdown had the refs not called the play dead.
College Sports247Sports

Paul Finebaum breaks down Ed Orgeron's job security

LSU coach Ed Orgeron had the Tiger fanbase on Cloud 9 after LSU rolled to the 2019 national championship. But coming off a tough 2020, ESPN college football analyst and radio host Paul Finebaum was asked on the Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin show whether the bloom was coming off the rose a bit.
Alabama StatePosted by
On3.com

Paul Finebaum shocked by Bryce Young's performance for Alabama

Alabama sophomore Bryce Young finally made his regular-season Crimson Tide debut on Saturday, and in a dominating performance over the No. 14 Miami Hurricanes, he left no doubts that he’s capable of leading No. 1 Alabama back to the top of the college football world — and even SEC analyst Paul Finebaum agrees.

Comments / 0

Community Policy