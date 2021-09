SYNOPSIS – A few showers are possible this afternoon but skies are expected to stay mostly sunny for the morning hours. Temperatures will return to the upper 80s and lower 90s with light winds out of the southwest. Better rain chances arrive with deeper tropical moisture increasing from now through Wednesday morning. Some showers on Wednesday could be on the heavy side, but most of those will impact the panhandle counties. Temperatures Wednesday will be cooler in the middle 80s, some not breaching the lower 80s where rain is most widespread. Dry conditions move in Thursday and last through the weekend.