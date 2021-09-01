How to Host: The Pre-Party

Welcome to How to Host, a new monthly feature where we will address various aspects of hosting stylish, memorable and, hopefully, low-stress gatherings. To kick things off we’re tackling the pre-party, the pre-event gathering that kicks things off before a bigger event such as a Saints game, charity gala or an evening at a concert or the theatre. If the last pre-party you attended involved chaperones, your parents, the prom or jungle juice, it’s time to up your approach a bit.