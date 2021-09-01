Miami Dolphins Preseason Recap: Cincinnati Bengals
The Dolphins played their final preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon. Miami rested a lot of their starters during this game to prepare for the regular season. Reid Sinnett got the start at the helm at quarterback for the Dolphins and played the whole game. He had a great performance. Other offensive players stood out within the running backs and the receivers. The defense also had some good stuff going on. The Dolphins did end up getting the win in this game with a final score of 29-26. This is the Miami Dolphins Preseason Recap: Cincinnati Bengals.thegamehaus.com
