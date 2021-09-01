Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Miami Dolphins Preseason Recap: Cincinnati Bengals

By Matthew Brown
Posted by 
The Game Haus
The Game Haus
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Dolphins played their final preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon. Miami rested a lot of their starters during this game to prepare for the regular season. Reid Sinnett got the start at the helm at quarterback for the Dolphins and played the whole game. He had a great performance. Other offensive players stood out within the running backs and the receivers. The defense also had some good stuff going on. The Dolphins did end up getting the win in this game with a final score of 29-26. This is the Miami Dolphins Preseason Recap: Cincinnati Bengals.

thegamehaus.com

Comments / 0

The Game Haus

The Game Haus

Cincinnati, OH
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
257K+
Views
ABOUT

We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!

 https://thegamehaus.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Falcons#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#Doaks#Miami Dolphins Defense
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Instagram model accused Bengals rookie WR Ja’Marr Chase of domestic violence

Instagram model Ambar Nicole has accused Bengals rookie WR Ja’Marr Chase of domestic violence in a since-deleted Instagram story, but the internet was quick to screenshot her post before it was gone. This isn’t the first time that Nicole has taken to Instagram to talk about the receiver. Nicole earlier...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cincinnati Bengals Reportedly Get Crushing Injury News

Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals lost rookie quarterback Joe Burrow to a season-ending injury. Burrow tore up his knee in a game against Washington. Less than a year later, the Bengals have reportedly suffered another crushing rookie injury blow. Joseph Ossai, a third-round NFL Draft pick, is reportedly set to...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bengals Reportedly Re-Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

There is a fair amount of hype for the Cincinnati Bengals offense this coming season. Joe Burrow looked very good before the injury that ended his season last year, and the team added his favorite college target in the first round, drafting Ja’Marr Chase. As we near Week 1, the...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Giants acquire former Ohio State first rounder from Bengals

As NFL teams continue to trim their rosters down, the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants agreed on a trade involving Billy Price, a former first-round pick from Ohio State. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Bengals are sending center Billy Price to New York. In exchange, Cincinnati receives...
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
NFLSporting News

Early NFL picks, predictions for Week 1: Buccaneers burn Cowboys; Chiefs beat Browns in close rematch

Being early at everything is always an advantage. That's no different when jumping on the initial game odds and betting lines for Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. Although there's a good amount of data out there on a lot of teams, a new year of action means having no previous recent history, which can create some numeric possibilities to exploit. Sporting News will revisit the picks against the spread for Week 1 closer to the opening kickoff times, but here are our best predictions in advance:
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Randy Moss’ Son, Thaddeus, Back On NFL Practice Squad

Just a few months ago, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after just one season with the team. The former LSU standout didn’t have to wait too long to find out his next team, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFLCincy Jungle

Trae Waynes out vs. Vikings

The Cincinnati Bengals will be without starting cornerback Trae Waynes when the Minnesota Vikings come to PBS on Sunday. Today, head coach Zac Taylor announced Waynes would be out due to his lingering hamstring injury. He injured his left hamstring early in training camp and missed several weeks before returning to practice, then injured the right one during an Aug. 25th practice and has been sidelined ever since.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bengals' WR Tyler Boyd makes an All-Underrated team

Cincinnati Bengals fans know good and well that wide receiver Tyler Boyd doesn’t nearly get the credit he deserves. And that’s getting some acknowledgment elsewhere before the season. Over at Pro Football Focus, Anthony Treash named Boyd to his All-Underrated Team for 2021:. “Slot receiver is one of the most...
NFLPosted by
The Game Haus

3 Miami Dolphins Players to Look out for against the Bengals

The third and final week of the preseason is upon us. The Dolphins Preseason record is 1-1 with a loss against the Bears and an Impressive win against the Atlanta Falcons. The third preseason game will be against the Cincinnati Bengals. Brian Flores on Wednesday announced that the Dolphins will be resting most of their starters for this final preseason game. It is unknown as of now if the Bengals will do the same. This article will give a spotlight to three Miami Dolphins players to lookout for against the Bengals.
NFLThe Phinsider

Dolphins at Bengals final score, recap, and immediate reactions

The Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals faced off Sunday afternoon in the final week of the 2021 preseason. Both teams took long looks at the depth players, with the majority of the starters either taking only a few snaps or not playing at all. Just two days away from the final round of roster cuts, the game was an important one for players trying to make an impression on their current coaching staff, as well as potentially get noticed by another team should they be waived this week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy