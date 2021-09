Stray Kids is back with their new full-length album “NOEASY”!. The title track “Thunderous” is composed by 3RACHA (Bang Chan, Changbin, Han) and HotSauce, while the lyrics are also written by 3RACHA. The members explain that the song is addressed to the people who nag at them and conveys the message that they will put their sound out there no matter what others say. The powerful rap verses, resonating brass sounds, and traditional Korean instruments come together to create a unique sound that is distinctly “Stray Kids.”