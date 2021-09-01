Fifty Years …
My old high school friend, Mary Ellen, contacted me on Facebook to let me know that she was helping to plan our 50th high school class reunion, which will take place in October. She wanted to let me know early because I live out of state and would need to make travel arrangements. I attended Mt. Savage High School in the state of Maryland, nestled in a valley of the Allegheny Mountains. It is a small blue-collar community with a population (based on the 2010 census) of 873.www.mycitymag.com
Comments / 0