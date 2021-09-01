Cancel
House Rent

Landlord give me a no cause eviction will it show up on my record

Have never had a problem with any landlord ever and I moved into these apartments a year ago and the landlord has been harassing me every single day. She always finds something to complain about and makes up complaints until finally she gave me a no cause eviction. And I left the date she wanted me to. But I am trying to find another apartment but I am worried about the no cause eviction and me having trouble getting into another place.

Sacramento County, CAnorcalrecord.com

Woman sues county and landlords for wrongful eviction

SACRAMENTO -- A woman is suing Sacramento County and her former landlords for her eviction during the COVID-19 pandemic. Maria Doe, Clara Doe and I.D., all fictitious names, filed a federal complaint on August 11 in the Eastern District of California against the County of Sacramento, Scott Jones in his official capacity as Sacramento County Sheriff, Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Roe, Jagdeep Singh, Sushma Giri and Alida Estrada for wrongful eviction, due process violations and many other claims.
House RentWKTV

Landlords upset about 'new' eviction moratorium

A State-wide eviction moratorium helps renters from losing their home during the pandemic. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program is supposed to help landlords collect payment from renters delinquent in paying rent, but collecting the money from the government relies on the tenant making application for assistance. Without tenant cooperation, landlord Anne Jenkins had to pay all expenses for her tenant, draining her bank account, and eventually forcing her to sell her income property.
House RentPosted by
The Conversation U.S.

Even with the eviction moratorium, landlords continued to find ways to kick renters out

Millions of renters in the U.S. lost a key protection keeping them in their homes on Aug. 26, 2021, with a Supreme Court ruling ending a national moratorium on eviction. The federal stay on evictions was put in place during the coronavirus pandemic to protect renters falling behind on monthly payments and therefore in danger of needing to stay at homeless shelters or with friends or relatives. This pandemic response was designed to keep tenants in their housing, prevent overcrowding in shelters and homes, and reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Kansas City, MOKMBC.com

Tenant and landlord advocates urge action to prevent evictions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Americans behind on rent no longer have protection from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Eviction Moratorium following a Supreme Court ruling Thursday. The Justices decided the CDC does not have the authority to halt evictions, saying it’s up to Congress to continue it.
Congress & Courtsthebalance.com

Supreme Court Clears Landlords to Resume Evictions

The Supreme Court struck down the federal eviction ban Thursday, removing a protection for an estimated 3.5 million renters who believe they are at risk of losing their homes soon. Key Takeaways. The Supreme Court struck down the Centers for Disease Control’s eviction ban in a 6-3 decision Thursday. The...
House RentSioux City Journal

Landlord seeks to break lease, leaving tenants in the lurch

Q: I just watched one of your YouTube videos: Can Landlords Make Tenants Pay if They Break Their Lease?. What if it is the other way around? My landlord gave a termination notice to vacate the rental home on Oct. 23, 2021 for the following reason: “During this Pandemic Era, it has been truly hard on my business to be profitable at renting this property.” He wants to sell it.
Schenectady County, NYNorth Country Public Radio

Capital Region officials, landlords react to eviction moratorium extension

Landlord advocates remained up in arms about another extension of a residential and commercial eviction moratorium since the coronavirus pandemic began in March 2020. The latest pause in evictions, which Gov. Kathy Hochul signed into law Thursday, runs until Jan. 15 and allows landlords to contest a tenant’s claim of financial hardship that protected them from eviction.

