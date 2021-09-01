Does my landlord still have to give me (at least some) of my deposit back even if I was evicted for holding over?

I was evicted at the end of July for holding over past the end of my lease (which ended May 31, 2021). It has been over thirty days now and my landlord has yet to contact me regarding my security deposit nor has he emailed me an itemized accounting of deductions from my deposit - as is required by NC law. I am curious if I have any legal standing to sue for my deposit back since he failed to do what was required of him by state law, in my opinion. Even if he doesn't have a forwarding address for me, he does have my phone number and email. Is that a sufficient amount of contact info for him to be able to get an itemized accounting to me? Also - if he had a legitimate reason to keep my deposit (unpaid rent for the holdover period), does that matter if he doesn't send me the itemized accounting? Does neglecting to send that to me void his (most likely legitimate) claim to my deposit? If so, what should I do to get it back?