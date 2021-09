Chelsea defender Malang Sarr left in limbo after seeing deadline day loan move to Bundesliga side Greuther Furth collapse... with Blues looking to send him to Russia or Turkey instead

As progress continues to be made on Kurt Zouma’s proposed transfer to West Ham United, attention will inevitably turn to Chelsea’s impressive loan army model. The Blues have sent several players out on loan this season, including the likes of Michy Batshuayi, Kenedy and Emerson, to add to the 30+ who spent the 2020-21 campaign away from Stamford Bridge. Zouma, meanwhile, has spent time on loan at Saint-Etienne, Stoke City and Everton since moving to London in 2014, showing what he can do on a variety of stages.