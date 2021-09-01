Radamel Falcao TERMINATES his Galatasaray contract to seal shock move to LaLiga new boys Rayo Vallecano after the Turkish side failed to secure Champions League qualification

Chelsea will face Juventus, FC Zenit and Malmo in the Champions League group stage this season after being drawn in Group H.Thomas Tuchel’s side are the reigning European champions after their 1-0 win over Manchester City in the final last year.They followed that up by winning the Uefa Super Cup at the start of this season, beating Villarreal in Belfast.Now the Blues will travel to Italy, Russia and Sweden as they start their defence of the title.Juve have re-appointed former boss Max Allegri for the current campaign, having failed to challenge for the Serie A title under Andrea Pirlo last...