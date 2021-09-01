Radamel Falcao TERMINATES his Galatasaray contract to seal shock move to LaLiga new boys Rayo Vallecano after the Turkish side failed to secure Champions League qualification
Radamel Falcao has terminated his contract with Galatasaray to seal a shock move to LaLiga new boys Rayo Vallecano. The former Manchester United and Chelsea striker joined the Turkish club in 2019 but negotiated his departure to join the newly promoted Rayo Vallecano. The 35-year-old signed a two-year deal with...www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0