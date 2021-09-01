Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Radamel Falcao TERMINATES his Galatasaray contract to seal shock move to LaLiga new boys Rayo Vallecano after the Turkish side failed to secure Champions League qualification

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRadamel Falcao has terminated his contract with Galatasaray to seal a shock move to LaLiga new boys Rayo Vallecano. The former Manchester United and Chelsea striker joined the Turkish club in 2019 but negotiated his departure to join the newly promoted Rayo Vallecano. The 35-year-old signed a two-year deal with...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Radamel Falcao
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galatasaray#Laliga#Laliga#Turkish#Chelsea#Spanish#The Champions League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Soccergoal.com

Falcao joins Rayo Vallecano

The Colombian striker left Galatasaray in midweek and has opted for a move back to the Spanish top-flight. Rayo Vallecano have confirmed the signing of Radamel Falcao. The Colombia international left Galatasaray on Wednesday when his contract was terminated by mutual consent. The 35-year-old's move to back to La Liga...
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Argentina trio Emi Martinez, Gio Lo Celso and Cristian Romero start against Brazil despite receiving deportation order

The Premier League-based players are accused of giving false information to health authorities after flying in from Caracas. Three Argentina players who have been ordered to leave Brazil after breaking quarantine regulations have nevertheless been cleared to play Sunday's World Cup qualifier. Emiliano Martinez, Emiliano Buendia, Cristian Romero and Giovani...
Premier Leagueinsidersport.com

Premier League secures Turkish coverage via beIN Sports

The Premier League has reached a media rights agreement with Qatar-based broadcaster beIN Sports, securing coverage in the Turkish market. Covering three years and beginning with the 2022/23 season, the agreement will see pay-TV broadcaster beIN provider exclusive live every page of every English top-flight fixture, whilst also providing highlights reels, weekly clips and additional shows.
UEFAchatsports.com

2021/22 Champions League: What's new?

The clubs in Pot 1 have already been confirmed, while Pots 3 and 4 (United are in Pot 2) will be rubberstamped on Wednesday evening. But what about new things coming into force for this season? Is there a new ball? Where will the final be played?. Here are five...
UEFAKESQ

Benfica, Malmö, Young Boys advance to Champions League

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — Benfica has returned to the Champions League group stage. The storied Portuguese club played the last hour with 10 men at PSV Eindhoven in a 0-0 draw in the playoffs round. Benfica’s 2-1 win in the home leg was enough to rejoin the Champions League elite after a one-year absence. Malmö’s Veljko Birmančević extended his scoring run in Champions League qualifying in a 2-1 loss at Ludogorets that took the Swedish club through 3-2 on aggregate. Swiss champion Young Boys and its German-American coach David Wagner won 3-2 at Ferencvaros to advance 6-4 on aggregate.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

LaLiga side ready to put forward bid for Milan winger after €18m sale

AC Milan still have a chance of offloading Samu Castillejo before the transfer window is closed, according to the latest reports. According to Tuttosport (via MilanLive) it seems there is a distinct chance that Milan will sell Castillejo to the highest bidder between now and August 31 and a LaLiga club are preparing an offer. Getafe are the club who are keen on signing the right winger, and in recent weeks they tested the ground regarding the 26-year-old.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

After failing to leave for Manchester City, Harry Kane’s next battle is a new Tottenham contract

Harry Kane was not able to engineer his desired transfer from Tottenham Hotspur to Manchester City. Spurs’ talisman and homegrown striker publicly stated that he planned to return to Spurs and was giving up his efforts to leave the club in a social media post yesterday, and affirmed that he would give full commitment to Tottenham and Nuno Espirito Santo over the course of the coming Premier League season.
UEFAPosted by
The Independent

Chelsea face Juventus after Champions League draw

Chelsea will face Juventus, FC Zenit and Malmo in the Champions League group stage this season after being drawn in Group H.Thomas Tuchel’s side are the reigning European champions after their 1-0 win over Manchester City in the final last year.They followed that up by winning the Uefa Super Cup at the start of this season, beating Villarreal in Belfast.Now the Blues will travel to Italy, Russia and Sweden as they start their defence of the title.Juve have re-appointed former boss Max Allegri for the current campaign, having failed to challenge for the Serie A title under Andrea Pirlo last...
Soccerchatsports.com

PSG put brakes on Kylian Mbappe move to Real Madrid as club 'await third offer' after LaLiga side tabled £154m bid for striker...as French club's sporting director Leonardo insists 'nothing has changed' and Carlo Ancelotti remains tight-lipped

Paris Saint-Germain are not making things easy for Real Madrid to sign Kylian Mbappe, according to reports from France. Newspaper Le Parisien reported that the Ligue 1 side are rebuffing Real's latest £154million (180 million euro) offer for the France striker and are holding out for a third bid for him.
Sportsswimswam.com

Opening Qualification Round Draws Set For LEN Water Polo Champions League

The first draws of the new club season have been conducted in Sibenik (CRO) during the women’s U17 European Championships. Stock photo via LEN Media. The first draws of the new club season have been conducted in Sibenik (CRO) during the women’s U17 European Championships. The opening round of the qualifications already promises some fierce battles in the Champions League and in the Euro Cup too.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Ruben Dias pens six-year contract extension at Manchester City as the Portugal defender is rewarded for the stunning form that helped his side recapture the Premier League title

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias has signed a six-year contract extension to keep him at the club until 2027. Dias joined City from Benfica last summer and played 50 times as they won the Premier League and League Cup and finished as Champions League runners-up. And his incredible form at...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Serge Aurier in negotiations to terminate his contract

With the signing of Emerson from FC Barcelona completed today, Tottenham Hotspur had a minor problem on their hands: What to do with four fullbacks on the right flank? It was expected that one of Matt Doherty or Serge Aurier would head for the exit, and it seems we have our answer: The Ivorian International appears to be the odd man out:
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Tottenham ace in talks to terminate his contract with Spurs

Serge Aurier is reportedly trying to negotiate his release from Tottenham Hotspur, according to RMC Sport journalist Loic Tanzi. The French reporter shares that Aurier is working to be released from the final year of his contract for Spurs, with the intention of then finding a new club. Aurier has...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Arsenal announce they have terminated Willian's contract after just 12 months at the club... as former Chelsea star foregoes remainder of £220,000 per week deal to move back to Corinthians in his native Brazil

Arsenal have confirmed the club have mutually terminated Willian's contract after a disastrous 12 months in north London. The Brazilian joined Mikel Arteta's side on a free transfer last summer but struggled in 2020-21, scoring just once in 37 appearances. Arsenal have been actively looking to offload Willian this summer...

Comments / 0

Community Policy