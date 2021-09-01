A Painted Picture: A nurse's COVID story
CHEYENNE, Wyo.-I kiss my son’s forehead as I leave for work before the sun rises. Just a few more moments of silence to myself before I apply my mask and exit my vehicle where I make my way up to my floor, the Covid floor. I take one last deep breath as I look in the mirror before I walk out of the break room to start my shift. I’ll finish a long day after about 13 hours and if I haven’t missed the sunset, I might go for a much-needed run. I’ll help put my child to bed, read him a book, kiss him good night, and then get ready for my next shift.northplattepost.com
