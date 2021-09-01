Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Salman Rushdie’s next work of fiction will be published on his new Substack.

By Walker Caplan
Literary Hub
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcclaimed writers have been migrating to Substack in droves—and the latest to do so is Salman Rushdie. Rushdie will host his new work—including reviews, personal essays, and new, original fiction—on his Substack, Salman’s Sea of Stories. Some posts will be available for free; paid subscribers will receive access to more...

lithub.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Salman Rushdie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
Place
Mumbai
Related
Books & LiteratureBBC

Sir Salman Rushdie to serialise book via email newsletter

Author Sir Salman Rushdie will serialise his next book on publishing platform Substack. The platform proposed the idea which will see the book, and other writing, delivered to subscribers' emails. In a post, Sir Salman said he hoped to have "a closer relationship with readers, to speak freely, without any...
Books & LiteratureInternational Business Times

14 Best Books To Read Ever On National Read A Book Day 2021

In between Zoom meetings and online classes, watching Netflix movies, YouTube and TikTok videos, or idly browsing through online shops, our lives have become more centered on what's available online. However, we also need to disconnect to better connect. Just detach from our everyday distractions and rediscover the joy of reading books. What are the best books you've read so far?
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Jennifer Sperry Steinorth on the Alchemy in Graphic Poetry

First Draft: A Dialogue of Writing is a weekly show featuring in-depth interviews with fiction, nonfiction, essay writers, and poets, highlighting the voices of writers as they discuss their work, their craft, and the literary arts. Hosted by Mitzi Rapkin, First Draft celebrates creative writing and the individuals who are dedicated to bringing their carefully chosen words to print as well as the impact writers have on the world we live in.
Books & LiteratureVox

Ask a Book Critic: Autumnal books to get you ready for fall

Welcome to the latest installment of Vox’s Ask a Book Critic, in which I, Vox book critic Constance Grady, provide book recommendations to suit your very specific mood: either how you’re feeling right now or how you’d like to be feeling instead. If you prefer your recommendations in audio form,...
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

Lessons to Learn From the Kate Clanchy Memoir Fiasco

On August 6, author Kate Clanchy wrote a now-deleted tweet that started a storm. She reported that a reviewer on Goodreads had made up a racist quote and attributed it to her book. Thousands responded, urging her to contact Goodreads directly, flagging the review themselves. Several authors jumped in to...
Books & LiteratureDen of Geek

Top New Science Fiction Books in September 2021

Go beyond the blockbusters to today’s smartest, most exciting science fiction novels and novellas. Here are our top picks for September 2021:. The Year’s Best Science Fiction: Vol 2, edited by Jonathan Strahan. Type: Anthology. Publisher: Gallery/Saga Press. Release date: Sept. 28. Den of Geek says: It’s exactly what it...
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Alicia Keys is adapting her own song “Girl on Fire” into a book.

The IP adaptation boom continues apace, this time with something fun: Alicia Keys is adapting her song “Girl on Fire” into a young adult graphic novel about a 14-year-old girl, Lolo Wright, and her telekinetic powers. Girl on Fire, co-written by Andrew Weiner and illustrated by Brittney Williams, will be published by HarperCollins on March 1st. Though Keys has written two books prior to this one—Tears for Water: Poetry & Lyrics and the memoir More Myself: A Journey—this is her first foray into YA.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

The Bombay Prince by Sujata Massey, Read by Sneha Mathan

Every Monday through Friday, AudioFile’s editors recommend the best in audiobook listening. We keep our daily episodes short and sweet, with audiobook clips to give you a sample of our featured listens. With her easy to listen to voice, and her subtly changing accents and rhythm for the Indian and...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
The Atlantic

The Writer Who Saw All of This Coming

Three years after the release of her novel Fates and Furies—a literary bisection of marriage and privilege that was praised variously by President Barack Obama and Amazon (yes, Amazon) as the best book of 2015—Lauren Groff was sitting in a lecture theater at Harvard University, thinking about medieval nuns. She wasn’t in the market for a new book. She usually has a dozen or so different concepts in different stages of fruition orbiting within the solar system of her mind. But something about the lecture, by the academic Katie Bugyis on the 12th-century poet Marie de France, caught her imagination, and suddenly she saw the scope of an idea laying itself out before her, striking and luminous in its framework. Sitting in the audience, Groff could feel the energy reverberating between the past and the present, “almost like a tuning fork,” she told me later. And she got up, and she started to work.
Books & LiteratureGrazia

Sally Rooney And The Rise Of The Insta It Book

From the blue and yellow cover art currently dominating your Instagram feed to the uncorrected proofs selling on eBay for $200, this week’s release of Sally Rooney’s Beautiful World, Where Are You comes with all the hype of a Telfar Shopping Bag drop. Her third novel tells the story of Alice, a hip young novelist, and her best friend Eileen, who works at a literary magazine, and their love interests. The Times calls it ‘beautiful and serious’.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

The In-Between World: On the Mythology of The Famished Road and the Literary Scaffolding of Ben Okri

“I felt on the edge of reality.” These are the words uttered by the narrator of The Famished Road as he recalls his venturing to a location that looked like “a strange fairyland in the real world.” The sentence perfectly encapsulates the ambivalent and fragile position of a child whose wanderings take him and the readers of Ben Okri’s third novel to a multiplicity of places set in the real or the supernatural realm, or a mixture of both. A child of miracles, who knows no boundaries and observes what surrounds him with eyes wide open, Azaro is our very special guide into Okri’s enchanting and terrifying worlds.
Books & LiteratureThe Daily Collegian

Literary competition seeks creative works of fiction, poetry, and art

Creative arts are the focus of a competition under way now at Penn State York. Writers of fiction and poetry, and those with an artistic flare (cover art), who are interested in having their work published should plan to enter the Penn State York Literary Competition sponsored by the Pullo Family Performing Arts Center (The Pullo Center) and “Any Other Word,” the campus’ online literary magazine. This competition is open to Penn State York students.
Monterey, CAMonterey County Herald

Local author takes his childhood self on a fictional journey back in time

Verlin Darrow is a psychotherapist who lives with his psychotherapist wife, just a 10-minute walk from the shores of La Selva Beach, some 40 miles north of Monterey. He was a professional volleyball player in Italy, an unsuccessful country-western singer/songwriter, an import store owner and an assistant guru in a small, benign spiritual organization. Before he invested in higher education, he ran a punch press in a sheet metal factory, drove a taxi, worked as a night janitor, shoveled asphalt on a road crew, and installed wood flooring. He missed being blown up by Mt. St. Helens by 10 minutes and survived the 1985 Mexico City earthquake.
Brooklyn, NYLiterary Hub

Yiyun Li on “Decanting” War and Peace

Founded in October 2009 by Rebecca Fitting and Jessica Stockton Bagnulo, Greenlight Bookstore is an independent bookstore in Brooklyn, New York. Combining the best traditions of the neighborhood bookstore with carefully curated, community-minded events, Greenlight has earned a reputation as a literary destination. Greenlight has continued to serve its community during the COVID-19 pandemic with a diverse array of virtual events, and has been inspired by the movements for racial justice across the country to engage in the work of becoming a more anti-racist company. Learn more at greenlightbookstore.com or check them out @greenlightbklyn.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Why Toni Morrison knew Song of Solomon had to be about men.

On this day in 1977, Toni Morrison’s bestselling novel Song of Solomon was published. The narrative follows Macon “Milkman” Dead III, the son of the richest Black family in his Midwestern town. At a young age, Milkman learns that humans can’t fly and thus becomes uninterested and disillusioned with the people and the world around him. Although he receives the unconditional love of his mother, his aunt Pilate, and other family members, Milkman grows up to be a spoiled and privileged man who takes after his father, a landlord who is driven by greed and wealth. By the time Milkman is 32, he’s aching for something more than the predictable life he leads. Thus begins Milkman’s journey, sparked by the promise of hidden gold and the chance to discover a larger purpose. For some readers and authors, Song of Solomon, which won the 1977 National Book Critics Circle Award, is Morrison’s greatest work. Writing for the Los Angeles Times in 2016, Laila Lalami called it “The Great American Novel.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy