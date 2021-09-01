‘The Talk’ Co-host Elaine Welteroth Announces Exit After Just One Season

On Monday, journalist Elaine Welteroth announced her departure from “The Talk” on Monday that after less than one year on air.

“It is an absolute honor for anyone, but especially a young Black woman, to occupy space on-air where our perspectives are largely underrepresented,” she said in a statement. “It was gratifying to be able to show up as my authentic self in front of a live national audience every day in a world as divided as ours and to stay true to myself and what I stand for.”

She continued, “I’m proud of how I represented myself and my community. But as I always say: when the music changes, so must your dance!” Welteroth continued. “I will miss my talented co-hosts and crew and I wish them the very best. Thanks to all those who tuned in every day. I’m excited to continue these necessary conversations in my work and to share my upcoming creative projects soon.”

Her time on the show has not been without its share of controversy.

In July, Welteroth was forced to speak out after audio of a private conversation between her and Sharon Osbourne leaked online. In the audio, Welteroth can be heard reassuring Osbourne following the backlash of her defending Piers Morgan.

Welteroth said that it was the show’s producers who asked her to speak with Osbourne.

“I thought we had closed the painful, public chapter of the controversy related to the March 10th show,” Welteroth said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight. “Today, however, I learned that my private comments made moments after the incident from a place of compassion to a then-colleague (the most senior level co-host on The Talk) were recorded —without my consent or knowledge—and shared with the media.”

Morgan left “Good Morning Britain” after his outrageous and deeply personal vendetta against Meghan Markle reached peaked. Morgan heckled Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, where she disclosed that she once considered suicide because of the harassment she faced from the UK media. She also alleged that a royal family member was “concerned” about how dark her son, Archie, would be when he was born.