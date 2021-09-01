Cancel
'RHOA's Kandi Burruss on Wanting to Commit Suicide' In Middle School: 'That Did Not Happen, Thank God'

 6 days ago
“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss shared that she once wanted to commit suicide while in middle school.

The only reason the music mogul is still with us — is because her mother had her handgun safely tucked away, and Kandi couldn’t find it.

“I understand depression and different things like that ’cause I dealt with stuff like that at a younger age,” she begins during a recent episode of her Youtube series, “Speak On It.”

“I had a bout in middle school where I actually wanted to commit suicide. But, praise The Lord, I wasn’t able to find my mom’s gun when I wanted to do it. So that did not happen, praise God. And I think as I got into high school is when I started finding myself, but then I also lost my brother in high school.”

She continued, “so it was dealing with a bout of depression and pushing through, you get what I’m saying? In anything that you’re doing, there is going to have to be a sense of–even when you don’t want to, when it doesn’t feel good, when you’re subconscious, when you’re just feeling emotionally out of it–a sense of ‘In order to get to your end goals, you’re going to have to push through.'”

Sadly, she says, despite being album to work through the suicidal thoughts, it was her brother’s death which forced her to tackle her depression.

Patrick Riley died in 1991 from a car accident.

“I think as I got in high school is when I started finding myself and I also lost my brother… So it was still dealing with a bout of depression and pushing through.”

The discussion is part of Kandi’s “Body Work” themed interviews. Weeks back, she shared behind-the-scenes footage of her going under the knife.

