Reason 12 released with a new Combinator, the Mimic sampler and HD graphics
Announced earlier this year, and dripped out to Reason+ subscribers over the past few months, Reason 12 is now signed, sealed, delivered and potentially yours. The highlight for most users is likely to be the redesigned Combinator. As before, this enables you to combine multiple Reason devices into a single unit, but it’s now much more customisable, with options to change the panel size, knobs, faders, buttons and graphics.www.musicradar.com
