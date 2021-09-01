Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Reason 12 released with a new Combinator, the Mimic sampler and HD graphics

By Ben Rogerson
MusicRadar.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnnounced earlier this year, and dripped out to Reason+ subscribers over the past few months, Reason 12 is now signed, sealed, delivered and potentially yours. The highlight for most users is likely to be the redesigned Combinator. As before, this enables you to combine multiple Reason devices into a single unit, but it’s now much more customisable, with options to change the panel size, knobs, faders, buttons and graphics.

www.musicradar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sampler#Reason Studios#The Reason Rack#Musicradar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Related
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

JBL Flip 6 portable speaker features a separate tweeter and dual passive radiators

Experience powerful sound on the go with the JBL Flip 6 portable speaker. Featuring a separate tweeter and dual passive radiators, this water-resistant speaker adds new depth, power, and deep bass to songs, podcasts, and more. It also delivers stunning details from bass, to mids, to highs. Moreover, bring friends together with sound bigger than ever with PartyBoost. Plus, its IP67 waterproof rating and 12-hour battery life ensure that the JBL Flip 6 fits into your environment. Created with a plethora of colors to choose from and a bold new logo design, this portable speaker delivers impressive sound in a stunning shell. So you’ll want to keep it on display at parties. Finally, with Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, you needn’t worry about cords holding you back.
Music1029thebuzz.com

Pink Floyd To Release Remix Of ‘A Momentary Lapse Of Reason’

Just announced, Pink Floyd will release a remixed and updated version of the album, A Momentary Lapse Of Reason. This is not a re-recording, but is from the original 1987 master tapes for The Later Years by Andy Jackson with David Gilmour, assisted by Damon Iddins. A special version of...
ElectronicsMusicRadar.com

Headphones vs studio monitors: which is better for mixing?

When mixing music for public consumption, degrees of success can vary wildly depending on the environment in which it takes place. This is the reason why professional mix and mastering engineers prefer to work in acoustically treated rooms with as flat a frequency response as possible, in order to produce the mix engineer’s ‘holy grail’ - an end result that sounds fantastic no matter where it’s played.
TV & VideosMusicRadar.com

Klon designer Bill Finnegan to launch new YouTube live stream series and hints at new pedal production

Not only has Klon designer Bill Finnegan announced a new YouTube live stream show about the legendary overdrive pedal, he's hinted there may be new production on the horizon. The designer posted an update and audio clip on his Instagram page. "Hi everyone - letting you all know about the first Klon livestream event, which will happen on the newly-created Klon YouTube channel this coming Friday September 3rd at 9:30pm ET: some listening, and then an update that I think will be of interest."
ElectronicsPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Raspberry Pi Broadcasts UHF Channels to CRT TVs

It's not quite the same as running your own TV station and broadcasting episodes of Conan the Librarian to everyone in town, but this Raspberry Pi project is the next best thing. If you’ve got an old CRT TV lying around, you could be transmitting video to it over UHF using Redditor Devicemodder2’s CRT TV project. It’s built with a Raspberry Pi Zero and enables compatible CRT TVs within range to tune in to a predetermined channel for wireless video streaming.
Computersrekkerd.org

OS-251: Free digital lo-fi synthesizer instrument by Onsen Audio (VST3/AU)

Onsen Audio has launched with the release of the OS-251, a pure digital lo-fi synthesizer plugin for Mac, Windows and Linux. Described as a “JUNO” style digital subtractive synthesizer with a simple yet powerful DSP algorithm, the softsynth uses digital algorithms to deliver warm, lo-fi sounds. The design of the...
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Sektor wavetable synthesizer by Initial Audio on sale for $19 USD

Plugin Boutique has launched a limited time promotion on the Initial Audio Sektor, offering an 86% discount on the virtual wavetable synthesizer instrument. Sektor comes with a highly intuitive and unique interface design, making it very easy to use and understand. Sektor is a polyphonic wavetable synth plugin with a...
ElectronicsThe Pro Audio Files

9 Plugins for Mixing With Headphones (+ Production Tips)

Anyone who’s attempted to regularly produce music in a space shared with others who may not be particularly appreciative of being exposed to studio monitors blaring at 85+ dB for hours and hours on end has likely thought of using headphones as a monitoring alternative. Cans are an attractive option for those who don’t want to disturb the neighboring apartments late at night or wake up the sleeping roommates. But can we rely on headphones for music production tasks like editing, mixing and even mastering? I went down this rabbit hole a few years ago when I became a new father. I found myself in a position where, if I wanted to work in my home studio while the baby was sleeping, headphones were my only option for monitoring. You don’t want to wake the baby. Ever.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Ultra-Slim Premium Speakers

American audio equipment manufacturer Harman Kardon has unveiled the Harman Kardon 'Radiance 2400,' the thinnest floor-stereo speaker currently on the market. The delicate appearance of these wireless speakers doe not, however, reflect a lack of power. Equipped with a robust audio performance system that boasts a 200W 10-inch subwoofer and 24 1.25-inch transducers, the 'Radiance 2400' offers customers top-of-the-line sound quality. In addition, the speakers feature the company's signature 'Digital Loop Amplifier' technology, which aims to correct distortion associated with digital audio files.

Comments / 0

Community Policy