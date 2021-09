(BPT) - For 66-year-old Michael Stellar, it was easy to blame his lack of energy and fatigue on getting older and long hours at his job selling heavy-duty truck and trailer parts. But when Stellar went in for his annual primary care visit, his doctor quickly noticed something was off. As she checked his heart, she asked him how he was feeling, noting that his heart was practically beating out of his chest. His doctor quickly recognized that Stellar was living with atrial fibrillation, commonly referred to as AFib.