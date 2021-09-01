Cancel
ABVC Stock: Over 40% Increase Pre-Market Explanation

pulse2.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC) increased by over 40% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC) – a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutic solutions in oncology/hematology, CNS, and ophthalmology – increased by over 40% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing it has filed new PCT (Patent Cooperation Treaty) applications in connection with its medicines that treat major depressive disorder (MDD) and Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

StocksPosted by
Benzinga

9 Materials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) stock rose 35.93% to $4.35 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. Sinopec Shanghai (NYSE:SHI) shares moved upwards by 13.19% to $27.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. Aluminum Corp of China (NYSE:ACH) stock moved upwards by...
Stockspulse2.com

DOCU Stock: $340 Price Target From Needham

The shares of DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) have received a price target of $340 by Needham. These are the details. The shares of DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) have received a price target increase from $275 to $340 by Needham. And Needham analyst Scott Berg is maintaining a “Buy” rating on the company shares.
Stockspulse2.com

ABBV Stock: $131 Price Target By Mizuho Securities

The shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) have received a $131 price target by Mizuho Securities. These are the details. The shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) have received a $131 price target by Mizuho Securities. And Mizuho Securities reiterated a “Buy” rating on the company shares. The Food and...
Stockspulse2.com

NIO Stock: 3.47% Decrease After Hours Explanation

The stock price of NIO Inc (NYSE: NIO) fell 3.47% after hours. This is why it happened. The stock price of Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) fell 3.47% after hours. Investors are responding negatively to NIO announcing today that it has filed a prospectus supplement to sell up to an aggregate of $2 billion of its American depositary shares (ADSs), each representing one Class A ordinary share of the company through an at-the-market equity offering program.
Businesspulse2.com

Why Stellantis (STLA) Is Buying F1 Holdings For About $285 Million

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) recently announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to buy F1 Holdings for about $285 million. These are the details. Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) recently announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to buy F1 Holdings Corp., parent company to First Investors Financial Services Group for about $285 million from an investor group led by Gallatin Point Capital LLC and including affiliates of Jacobs Asset Management, LLC.. First Investors Financial Services Group is a leading independent auto finance company.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) shares rose 4.0% to $5.71. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock increased by 3.15% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $80.8 million. Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock increased by 2.86% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) shares rose 17.09% to $21.85. The company's market cap stands at $534.4 million. Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) stock rose 14.81% to $5.58. The company's market cap stands at $46.8 million. Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) stock increased by 13.28% to $29.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7...
BusinessMedagadget.com

Respiratory Devices Market Size Is Anticipated To Reach US$ 34,178.1 Million at a CAGR of 11.1% By 2027 | High prevalence of COPD and obstructive sleep apnea is expected to propel growth of the market

Global Respiratory Devices Market – Breathing Life into Critically ill Patients. Respiratory Devices Market report includes historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. Respiratory Devices Market offers complete, proficient report delivering market research data that is relevant for new market entrants or set up players. Key strategies of the companies operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in the report.
Businessbizjournals

Avantor to acquire lab product manufacturer Masterflex in a multibillion-dollar deal

Main Line laboratory equipment supplier Avantor has entered into an agreement to buy the product line of an Illinois-based pump manufacturer in a multibillion-dollar deal. Radnor-based Avantor (NYSE: AVTR) is acquiring the Masterflex bioprocessing business of Antylia Scientific, a privately held portfolio company of investment firms GTCR and Golden Gate Capital. Masterflex, based in Vernon Hills, Illinois, is a global maker of peristaltic pumps and aseptic single-use fluid transfer technologies.
Stocksinvezz.com

Citrix stock price forecast after the large Elliot Management stake

Citrix stock price popped by more than 5% in extended hours. The performance happened after Elliot Management took a stake in the company. The renowned hed fund could push for more changes, including a sale. The Citrix (NASDAQ: CTXS) stock price will be in the spotlight after Elliot Management acquired...
EconomyBenzinga

Assembly Bio Stock Tumbles On Discontinuation Of Hepatitis B Trial

Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ASMB) has decided to discontinue the development of ABI-H2158 (2158) following the observation of elevated alanine transaminase (ALT) levels consistent with drug-induced hepatotoxicity (liver damage) in the Phase 2 trial. The FDA noted that 2158 would also be placed on clinical hold. The Phase 2 study...
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Releases Twin Dose Of Positive Tidings, Astellas Voluntarily Pauses Gene Therapy Study, Ascendis Offering

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) (announced mid-stage Alzheimer's drug data) Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI) (IPOed Aug. 6) Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings,...
TechnologyAMA

Implantable Material and Device Regulation

About 10% of Americans will have a device implanted into their bodies during their lifetimes. Fewer than 0.5% of these devices, however, are likely to have been tested in rigorous clinical trials generally regarded as standard by US regulators. Despite looser regulation of materials and devices than for pharmaceuticals, clinician-investigators and the Food and Drug Administration are obligated to balance patient-subjects’ safety with demand for patients’ timely access to technologies and interventions that might improve or extend their lives. This issue investigates that tension.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Week

The COVID-19 risk for vaccinated people is roughly equal to 'riding in a vehicle,' recent data suggest

The odds of a vaccinated person getting sick with COVID-19 have changed since the more transmissible Delta variant came to dominate the U.S. pandemic, but probably not as much as you think, David Leonhardt writes in Tuesday's New York Times. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the "terrifying fact" that "vaccinated people with the Delta variant of the COVID virus carried roughly the same viral load in their noses and throats as unvaccinated people," but newer data "suggests the true picture is less alarming."
Public Healthspring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
Public Healtheasyhealthoptions.com

Two times when COVID-19 is most likely to spread

As we make our way through the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re pretty clear on how the SARS-CoV-2 virus infects people…. Experts have determined it’s transmitted mainly through airborne respiratory droplets generated when a person coughs, sneezes, speaks or sings. And because the virus can live in the air for up to 3 hours, it spreads most easily in crowded indoor spaces with poor ventilation.
Public Healthcheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is Anthony Fauci’s Wife Involved In Approving COVID-19 Vaccines?

A video shared on Facebook claims Christine Grady, the wife of White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci, is involved in the approval of COVID-19 vaccines. Grady, who works for the National Institutes of Health (NIH), is not involved with the approval process of COVID-19 vaccines. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) handles the approval of vaccines, not the NIH.
Real Estatenewsbrig.com

A shock is headed for the housing market

At the height of the pandemic, more than 7.2 million homeowners were in the mortgage forbearance program, which allows some borrowers to pause their payments. The economy has since posted one of the fastest recoveries in history. Now, just 1.7 million borrowers are enrolled in the forbearance program. But soon...
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
Jano le Roux

“Delta variant first-signs are so mild, you might not realize it before its too late,” doctors warn

“I’m sure I’d notice a dry-cough,” Sandra Johnson said. She couldn’t be more wrong. Only one week later she ended up in an ICU ward in Los Angeles County with the Delta variant. The Delta variant of COVID-19 may cause symptoms that are so weak and unrelated to the virus that some people mistake the disease for allergies or another common ailment.

