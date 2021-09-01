ABVC Stock: Over 40% Increase Pre-Market Explanation
The stock price of ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC) increased by over 40% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC) – a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutic solutions in oncology/hematology, CNS, and ophthalmology – increased by over 40% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing it has filed new PCT (Patent Cooperation Treaty) applications in connection with its medicines that treat major depressive disorder (MDD) and Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).pulse2.com
