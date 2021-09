The Ethereum co-founder opened himself to varying questions over social media recently, on topics both crypto and non-crypto related. Here are the highlights. Vitalik Buterin decided to run “a random Twitter experiment” yesterday in the form of an Ask Me Anything post. Twitter users, which the co-founder of Ethereum had either followed or mentioned, were permitted to comment with any question they had for the young Ethereum co-founder, on subjects personal, political, philosophical, economic, or simply trollish in nature.