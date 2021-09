Tom Holland says the first Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer is “just the tip of the iceberg” when it comes to reveals. After months of theorizing online, the first Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer confirmed that villains from previous Spider-Man films would be making their Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. The trailer explicitly showed Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus and teased Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin. Some fans even think that Rhys Ifans’ Lizard was seen amongst the chaos, though the jury is still out on that one. While all of that information is already mind-blowing, Tom Holland says that what we saw in the trailer was “just the tip of the iceberg”. Wow!