The Chair’s Holland Taylor on TV World Building, College Regrets, and the ‘Freedom’ of Going Makeup-Free Onscreen

Most know Elena Ferrante as the pseudonymous Italian author of a quadrology of novels that dials in on the complexities of female friendship, beginning with My Brilliant Friend. But even before her now-internationally-famous Neapolitan novels, Ferrante was publishing piercing work in Italy that was being translated to English by former New Yorker copy chief Ann Goldstein and published to fervent Anglophone audiences. One of those novels, The Lost Daughter, focuses on Leda Caruso, a middle-aged divorcée English professor who vacations in Florence without her two beloved daughters. After encountering a struggling young mother, she is catapulted into reflection about the agonies of motherhood. Then things get weird.