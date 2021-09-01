Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

I reacted badly to a performance review. How can I fix the situation?

By Maynard Webb
Fast Company
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s Note: Each week Maynard Webb, former CEO of LiveOps and the former COO of eBay, will offer candid, practical, and sometimes surprising advice to entrepreneurs and founders. To submit a question, write to Webb at dearfounder@fastcompany.com. Q. I recently received feedback and I didn’t react to it well. I...

www.fastcompany.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performance Review#Liveops#Ebay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Thrive Global

How can I better manage my anger?

ANGER – IN THE ENLIGHTENED VIEW – Param Pujya Dada Bhagwan, the Enlightened One, has defined anger as one’s own weakness and a major sign of one’s spiritual unawareness. Anger is one of the major weaknesses, which in the form of a veil, obstructs our Supreme Soul (Parmatma) to manifest...
EconomyInc.com

Why Using Force Doesn't Work in Business or in Life

Anyone who has ever been in a healthy relationship intuitively understands that forcing people to do something isn't a recipe for sustainable success. While you might get someone to budge in the short term, you'll eventually have to pay the full price for that decision. Imagine a scenario where you...
EconomyFast Company

A series of little-known secrets to business success

In a startup, the stakes are high. It might be tempting to ask for advice, especially if you know any MBAs or Harvard-business-graduate types. But in my experience, what they have to offer at this stage in the game will only discourage you. Business experts learned what they know from...
EconomyFast Company

Dear CEOs: It’s time for real change to support your employees

Before COVID-19, before we all started rolling our eyes at the phrase “new normal?” Remember all the accolades and pats on the back you received for signing the stakeholder capitalism statement in which you pledged to move away from shareholder primacy? How are you measuring up to that today? Or perhaps, how are you measuring that at all?
BusinessInc.com

How This CEO Learned the Difference Between Coaching and Controlling

David A. Steinberg was riding high when his wireless phone company, InPhonic, earned the No. 1 spot on the 2004 Inc. 5000 on annual revenue of $119.4 million. Three years later, Steinberg left, and InPhonic filed for Chapter 11. But he didn't sit still. That same year he launched marketing technology firm XL Marketing (now Zeta Global). Here, Steinberg reflects on what went wrong with InPhonic--and how he's doing things differently this time. --As told to Christine Lagorio-Chafkin.
Career Development & AdviceFast Company

Why it’s time to add a ‘B’—for belonging—to workplace DEI strategy

As a CEO, I put a lot of focus on DEI. It helps that as a women’s health organization, it’s baked into our DNA and into the work we do. We expend tremendous amounts of effort trying to ensure that families of all types have access to the care and resources that will allow them to be happy and healthy. So we’ve been able to internalize those values and make diversity, equity, and inclusion priorities within our organization as well, all without too much friction.
EconomyFast Company

Reid Hoffman’s advice for startups: Sometimes you have to let fires burn

When you’re growing quickly, there will always be fires—inventory shortfalls, servers crashing, customers whose calls aren’t answered. You won’t always know which fire to stamp out first. And if you try to put out every fire at once, you’ll only burn yourself out. That’s why entrepreneurs have to learn to let fires burn—and sometimes even very large fires.
Economymitechnews.com

How Can I Avoid The Most Common SEO Marketing Mistakes?

DETROIT – There are over 1.5 billion websites on the internet, and if you own a site, you’re up against some very tough competition. Hitting the right audience requires skilled search engine optimization (SEO). If you’ve been trying your hand at SEO marketing, but your site doesn’t seem to be...
Public HealthRefinery29

Salary Story: My Company Made Me False Promises In The Pandemic, So I Quit

In our series Salary Stories, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest look at how real people navigate the complicated world of negotiating, raises, promotions and job loss, with the hope it will give young women more insight into how to advocate for themselves — and maybe take a few risks along the way.
Jobskiss951.com

The Words And Phrases To Cut From Your Cover Letter

“The Great Resignation” is still on which means there’s a good chance you’re looking for a new gig. You’ve probably been over your resume a thousand times by now so let’s talk about the other written portion of your application. The cover letter can make or break you so here are the words and phrases that recruiter Mark Smith says to avoid at all costs.
TechnologyFast Company

The lives of two Stanford-students-turned-founders reveal tech’s misplaced priorities

Joshua Browder entered Stanford as a young, brilliant undergraduate in 2015. His Wikipedia page describes him as a “British- American entrepreneur,” and he’s already been named to Forbes magazine’s “30 Under 30” list. As a freshman at Stanford—after no more than three months there, he says—he programmed a chatbot to help people overturn their parking tickets. He’d thought of the start-up when he was living in the United Kingdom before college: “I got thirty parking tickets in the UK when I was in high school at about eighteen years old, the driving age. I couldn’t pay for any of the tickets. I probably deserved them, but because I couldn’t afford them, I created software for myself and my friends to get out of them.” Seems simple enough for a side project during your first year of college, but of course Browder discovered that “everyone in the world hates parking tickets.”
Congress & CourtsFast Company

This simple advice from Kamala Harris will make you a better public speaker

Many leaders are also strong public speakers, and that shouldn’t be surprising. To be successful, leaders need to be able to convey ideas clearly and confidently. But one leader—Vice President Kamala Harris—has taken on the additional role as a public speaking coach on more than one occasion, offering precise and consistent advice to very different constituents.
Economyhbr.org

5 Reasons Your Employees Don’t Understand Your Company’s Vision

“We don’t have a north star.” Despite hours of work developing a business’ visions, mission, and strategy, executives are often surprised by this comment from their employees. Often these senior leaders jump right back into off-site, trying to finesse statements and make things clearer, only to discover the problem still exists.
aba.com

Personalized Marketing? Not Without Email

What if I were to tell you that email marketing is more than newsletters? What if it is, in fact your way to step into personalized marketing?. Cue the record scratch. I get it. I can feel the doubt and confusion. For those of us who have been in marketing for a few years, we have seen the rise and fall of email marketing. It used to be the hot thing as emails became more ubiquitous and consumers freely shared them with businesses of all sizes.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Psychological Safety Is Not a Hygiene Factor

Psychological safety should not be considered a baseline health and safety factor. A psychologically safe company culture is more challenging to build than most people realize. It is a powerful lever to increase performance and achieve excellence. Co-authored with Per Hugander. Per is a strategic advisor helping executives achieve their...

Comments / 0

Community Policy