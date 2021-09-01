Cancel
Theaster Gates Partners with Prada Group to Launch Incubator for Emerging Designers of Color

By Nausheen Sha h
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the height of a cultural reckoning that exposed the lack of diversity throughout the design trades, artist Theaster Gates has continued his decades-long pursuit to carve out space—both literal and abstract—for Black and brown creatives. Gates, who co-chairs Prada’s diversity and inclusion council, is paving a new path for underrecognized and underrepresented design talent with the Dorchester Industries Experimental Design Lab, launching today.

