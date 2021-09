Last time we checked, Bella Hadid was jet-setting across international waters, vacationing in Ibiza with her brother’s girlfriend, Dua Lipa (whom she affectionally referred to in multiple Instagram posts as “Miss Duey” and “dulapeepa”). The two were spotted in typical vacation outfits—PRISCAVera swimsuits and all. But before all of this, we noticed Hadid was having a grandpa-style moment with a baggy corduroy suit from The Row, and even appeared to be seeking style inspiration from Diane Keaton. Now, she seems to have made the full transition from grandpa style to grandma-style, according to recent images of the supermodel out and about in London.