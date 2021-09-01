Cancel
1,000 workers are on strike. Why is Oreo tweeting about emojis?

By Jeff Beer
Fast Company
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oreo brand tweeted twice on August 10. The first tweet hyped its Mega Stuf cookies; the second one lobbied Apple for a set of Oreo-specific emoji. At the same time, about 1,000 workers for Nabisco (which makes Oreos and is owned by Mondelēz International) went on strike in Portland, Oregon. This was followed in subsequent weeks by workers striking in Chicago; Aurora, Colorado; Richmond, Virginia; and Norcross, Georgia. At issue in the ongoing strike are a set of proposed changes in shift lengths and overtime rules, which union members claim could result in wage losses of up to $40,000 per year.

