1,000 workers are on strike. Why is Oreo tweeting about emojis?

The Costco subreddit lit up today after an employee posted a picture of a notice purportedly issued by management of an undisclosed store. The note asked employees not to ask customers who were already in the store to put on masks, as "we" would ensure that everyone had a mask or a face shield at the door. The note explained that if the customer had a medical reason not to wear a mask, the people stationed at Costco's entrance would ask them to wear a face shield. "If they still don't want to wear anything, it is what it is," the note said. "We want to avoid altercations and make sure everybody is safe."