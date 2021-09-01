Britney Spears' father accused of extortion

Britney Spears‘ lawyer is firing back at her father Jamie Spears‘ latest court filing. In paperwork filed on Monday, Aug. 30 and obtained by E! News, the pop star’s team submitted a supplemental petition to remove Jamie as conservator of her estate, a role he has held since 2008. According to the paperwork, Britney’s team claims that Jamie’s filing from Aug. 12 included a request for approximately $2 million to step back, which, according to the singer’s team, includes “attorneys’ fees he has incurred” and “a substantial payment from Ms. Spears’ Estate to certain third parties, including Tri-Star Sports & Entertainment Group.”
