Islanders Legends Enter Non-Fungible Tokens Space with ‘Closing the Barn’ Collection
Denis Potvin recalled the first time the New York Islanders defeated the New York Rangers and Bryan Trottier discussed being next to Potvin’s stall in the Islanders dressing room at Nassau Coliseum. Those memories and a few others are part of a collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) created by Trottier and Potvin in collaboration with Fanaply and creative studio Flux88 that was released on Tuesday.nyihockeynow.com
