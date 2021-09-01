Cancel
No Man's Sky Frontiers lets you be mayor of your own space town

By Ali Jones
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

No Man's Sky Frontiers, the game's next free expansion, adds "Mos Eisley type settlements" to planets all across the galaxy and then lets you run them. Frontiers will let players explore towns filled with NPCs and choose to settle in one of those towns, and you'll be able to help its inhabitants, resolve their disputes, and even work your way up to become Overseer. Doing that gives access to new buildings to help you grow your new home, but as it gets larger, you'll have to keep your fellow citizens safe.

www.gamesradar.com

