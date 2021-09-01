White House tackles housing shortage with plan for 100K affordable homes

Despite record low interest rates, homeownership affordability continued to decline nationally in May, as the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta’s national Home Ownership Affordability Monitor (HOAM) index fell from 97.58 in April 2021 to 94.29 in May. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, an index reading below 100 is an indication that the cost of owning an area's median-priced home is no longer affordable to households earning the median income. As of May, median home prices peaked at $330,500 on a three-month moving average, a record 21.6% increase from a year earlier. At the same time, the median income was estimated to be around $66,740. With home prices reaching record levels, the median-income household would pay about 32% of its income to own the average-priced home, a level that exceeds the 30% affordability threshold set by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).