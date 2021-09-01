Cancel
U.S. Politics

White House tackles housing shortage with plan for 100K affordable homes

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA house is for rent and for sale in Portland, Ore. Sept. 13, 2011. Experts say owning rental housing can pay off even as market recovers. The Biden administration is taking steps to address a severe housing shortage by creating and selling 100,000 affordable homes over the next three years. (Rick Bowmer, Associated Press) — WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is taking steps to address a severe housing shortage in the United States by creating and selling 100,000 affordable homes over the next three years using existing funds, the White House said on Wednesday.

