It's Andy Dalton's time in Chicago, according to Andy Dalton and as of now, Matt Nagy. But that's not going to keep the Rams from preparing to see the other Bears quarterback. Rams coach Sean McVay was asked about how Chicago's quarterback situation -- a job predetermined to belong to Dalton for the time being, even if Bears fans aren't happy about it -- and was honest in his response. Essentially, any adequate coach with even a speck of wisdom isn't going to assume a team with two potential participants under center isn't going to deploy each at one point or another.