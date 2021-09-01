You could win a TCL Chinese Theatre moviegoing package

It is probably beginning to feel like Disney cannot win when it comes to the release of the Phase Four slate of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, as following the controversial simultaneous release of Black Widow in cinemas and on Disney+ Premier Access, which gained criticism from the theater industry and a lawsuit from star Scarlett Johansson, Disney are now feeling the brunt from film-fans after announcing that their first Asian-led superhero movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be a theatrical release only. Unlike Black Widow and more recently, Jungle Cruise, there will be a 45 day exclusivity to cinemas before fans will be able to stream the movie from the comfort of their own homes and this has not gone down well with some in light of the rising cases of the Delta Variant of Covid.