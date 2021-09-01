Cancel
You could win a TCL Chinese Theatre moviegoing package

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” opens in theaters this Friday. The latest installment in the MCU features a man who must confront the past he thought he left behind. And you can watch it on the big-big screen in IMAX for a complete moviegoing experience. Our partners at TCL Chinese Theatres have furnished a prize package for one lucky KTLA viewer. Text TCL to 515151 for your chance to win a movie experience prize package that includes two IMAX tickets to the TCL Chinese Theatre on Hollywood Blvd., two large drinks, candy, and a large popcorn. A really fun way to see the new Marvel movie this weekend. Message and data rates apply. Good luck!

