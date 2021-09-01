Cancel
Florida State

Florida education department investigating Orange County schools mask mandate

By FOX 35 News Staff
fox35orlando.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Education is launching an investigation into Orange County Public Schools over rules surrounding their recent mask mandate. In a letter sent to Superintendent Barbara Jenkins and Orange County School Board Chair Teresa Jacobs, Commissioner Richard Corcoran says he has ‘grave concerns’ about their face mask policy. on Monday, the school district began a 60-day mask mandate.

