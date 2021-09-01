Florida education department investigating Orange County schools mask mandate
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Education is launching an investigation into Orange County Public Schools over rules surrounding their recent mask mandate. In a letter sent to Superintendent Barbara Jenkins and Orange County School Board Chair Teresa Jacobs, Commissioner Richard Corcoran says he has ‘grave concerns’ about their face mask policy. on Monday, the school district began a 60-day mask mandate.www.fox35orlando.com
Comments / 1