Team effort with next city boss

It will be a team effort when it comes to an upcoming search to find Pauls Valley’s next city manager.

Input from all five members of the local city council will be the way a replacement is eventually found for the retiring James Frizell.

Frizell, the local city manager for nearly two decades, recently announced he will retire when the 2021 year comes to an end.

“We’re going to start the process probably at the next council meeting,” Mayor Jocelyn Rushing said. “When all five people are present we can really begin the discussions.

“Each person needs to be there and have input. They might have some aspect, something they want to see with this next person.

“It’s going to be a daunting task to find a replacement for more than just the position of city manager. We’ve had 20 years of stability.”

Rushing believes each council member needs to have a say in what they’re looking for in that next city manager.

Those talks will likely be during closed-door executive sessions at council meetings coming over the next few weeks and months.

Also expected to be part of the process is the Oklahoma Municipal League, which represents an outlet for advertising and getting the word out there.

As for the mayor, she’s looking for someone who can bring people together, such as local residents and businesses, while still being able to handle the administrative duties of the job.

“This is about community and the engagement of the businesses and the citizens here. We want someone who’s vested in the community and wants to see Pauls Valley grow,” Rushing said.

“We’re looking for someone that can both manage employees and build relationships with businesses in the city. If this is a joint effort we can have expansion.

“Personally I would like to see somebody that unites the community. We need someone that can come in and enhance what we’ve already got.

“I know we’ll have our ups and downs but we’ll need a person who is about the town and doing what they can to help.

“There’s no reason Pauls Valley can’t be a beacon light for other communities; that if you pull together you can do anything and flourish.”

She adds there is the possibility of naming an interim city manager if that becomes needed.

During the most recent city council meeting Frizell said he’ll help in anyway that’s needed.

“We’ve got to start the process of finding someone new,” he said.

“You’ll be the first council in 20 years to do it. We’ll get a lot of people apply for it.”

At that same meeting the council passed on holding discussions on a job search because only three members were in attendance.