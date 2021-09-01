Add these summer 2021 album releases that you may have overlooked to your playlist
It’s no secret that summer is a great time for music – all of the coolest artists release new albums, singles and EPs every year from May through September. And 2021 album releases are no exception However, some absolute masterpieces are bound to be overlooked within this tidal wave of new album releases. We’re here to recommend a few albums from this summer that deserve some proper love. So be sure to add these 2021 album releases to your playlist to keep rocking out for the rest of the year.themilsource.com
Comments / 0