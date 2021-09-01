Cancel
Apparel

Blue Jeans & Bubbles

By Inviting Arkansas
invitingarkansas.com
 6 days ago

Relaxed or rigid, skinny or straight, your favorite blue jeans are the perfect fit for this new event. Hosted in the heart of South Main District, Blue Jeans & Bubbles will feature the best of the SoMa neighborhood with live entertainment, entrees and bubbly – of course! Chairmen Mallory McFall and Gerald Thomas will welcome guests to this outdoor, festival-style atmosphere to benefit the Ronald McDonald House, a home away from home for families with children who are being treated at area hospitals. So grab your favorite pair of jeans, come with a friend and support the mission of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas.

