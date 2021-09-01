A Blueprint for Generosity
Their collective exposure to the generous spirit of Southern hospitality began early. Andrea and Marcus Lewis experienced gratitude and fortitude throughout their childhoods that shaped a philosophy for civic leadership. Andrea remembers, “My grandmother cooked on Sundays; any and everyone would come to her house to receive a home-cooked meal. I was always amazed to see the generosity she gave with her food. She made a whole lot with so little.” Marcus adds, “Our parents laid a great blueprint for love, understanding and faith in God and – most of all – how to treat others.”www.invitingarkansas.com
