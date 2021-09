This decision involved a dispute between a restaurant tenant (tenant) and its landlord. The landlord had moved to compel the tenant to vacate the premises, asserting that the tenant “impermissibly held over under a lease modified by a so-ordered stipulation that the parties entered into earlier in this action” (stipulation). The landlord also moved, pursuant to the stipulation, to compel the tenant to pay rent and arrears, to pay $7,500 a day in use and occupancy (U&O) for every day following the lease’s Dec. 31, 2020 expiration date and to pay the landlord reasonable attorney’s fees. The court granted the landlord’s motion.