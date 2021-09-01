It's Back to School time in the lakes area
First day of school: Tuesday, Sept. 7. Estimated district enrollment: 1,048. New teachers/administrators: Corrine Seipel, early childhood special education; Kim Meirose, fifth grade; Scott Ruffling, elementary music and choir; Nedra Henline, first grade; Michaela Monson, high school family and consumer science; Jeremy Rach, high school industrial technology; Cheryle Houde, high school special education; Kelly Klein, high school special education; Jason Marcelo, high school special education; Daniel Krueger, high school business education; Melanie Boyd, high school science; Loren Vonasek, high school art; Jennifer Johnson, high school choir; Nataly Lochner, high school English.www.brainerddispatch.com
