The Novice’s Guide to Bourbon

Everything you need to know about the most popular bourbon whiskey on shelves today. This time: Old Fitzgerald Bourbon, a 150-year-old bourbon brand with a confusing past. A very old bourbon brand. Launched in 1870, the label has a fanciful (and likely apocryphal) origin story like most whiskey brands. Today, it's best known as a super-premium wheated bourbon — a bourbon that uses wheat instead of rye as the flavoring grain in the mashbill — that comes in a gorgeous crystal decanter. The brand has gone through several different owners in the last 150 years, with family-owned Heaven Hill Distillery currently holding the rights to it. For the most part, the whiskey is aged between 8 and 14 years. Because of its affiliation with the Stitzel-Weller Distillery, the Van Winkle family (more on that shortly) and somewhat lower price point, it's often thought of as a more affordable version of Pappy Van Winkle bourbon.