Little Rock, AR

Betting on UA Little Rock Athletics

By Inviting Arkansas
invitingarkansas.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor more than a decade, SpectacuaLR has celebrated the accomplishments of the UA Little Rock student-athletes. Like the iconic UA Little Rock Trojan – these young professionals exhibit tenacity and determination to succeed. Civic and business leaders throughout the Capital City support UA Little Rock as a vision for the future and an economic engine for Central Arkansas. Cindy and Warren Simpson will be recognized at this year’s event for their commitment to the university and its athletic programs.

#Scholarships#Ua Little Rock Athletics#Spectacualr#Ua Little Rock Trojan#The Jack Stephens Center
Little Rock, ARucasports.com

Bears Travel to Little Rock for Governor’s I-40 Showdown

CONWAY, Ark. – The Central Arkansas women's soccer team will get the 2021-22 Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield Governor's I-40 Showdown started on Sunday as the squad travels to Little Rock. The Bears are coming off of the heels of a 1-0 loss at the hands of ULM. Keyla Perez...
Little Rock, ARualr.edu

UA Little Rock Announces Partnership with NOCAP Sports

University of Arkansas at Little Rock Athletics has announced that Trojan student-athletes are now able to start maximizing on name, image, and likeness (NIL) opportunities through the NOCAP Sports athlete marketing platform. NOCAP Sports offers UA Little Rock student-athletes a portal to major brands and companies eagerly looking to sign...
Little Rock, ARArkansas Business

UA Little Rock Touts Online Platform for NIL Opportunities

University of Arkansas at Little Rock Athletics announced Wednesday that Trojan student-athletes can now use the NOCAP Sports athlete marketing platform to earn money from their name, image and likeness (NIL). The announcement comes after the NCAA dropped restrictions earlier this year against student-athletes profiting from local and national sponsorships.
Texas Statewholehogsports.com

PODCAST: Texas preview with Shehan Jeyarajah, Pittman speaks in Little Rock

Today on the WholeHog Football Podcast, we continue our preview of the Razorbacks' first four opponents with a look at the Texas Longhorns, courtesy Shehan Jeyarajah of Dave Campbell's Texas Football. This episode also includes discussion from Sam Pittman's speech at the Little Rock Touchdown Club on Tuesday. Matt Jones...
Monticello, ARmagnoliareporter.com

Former UAM chancellor dies in Little Rock

Dr. Fred J. Taylor, former chancellor of the University of Arkansas at Monticello, passed away Friday in Little Rock. Dr. Taylor served as chancellor from 1977 until 2004 and was the longest-serving chief executive in UAM’s history. Before he came to UAM, he worked for the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville and the UA System in various administrative roles.
Fayetteville, ARArkansas Online

Arkansas-Little Rock outlasts Arkansas in five sets

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas at Little Rock had never taken a set from the University of Arkansas in volleyball. The Trojans did much more than that Saturday night, picking up a 25-22, 29-27, 23-25, 22-25, 15-13 victory over the Razorbacks in Barnhill Arena to close out play in the Arkansas Classic.
Little Rock, ARwholehogsports.com

In first Little Rock appearance, Pittman connects with crowd

There was fanfare aplenty as the Little Rock Touchdown Club returned from a 20-month covid-19 hiatus Tuesday at the Doubletree Hotel in Little Rock. University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman, the guest speaker, waited patiently on the podium, and he listened intently as club founder David Bazzel thanked a large number of sponsors, volunteers, dignitaries, friends and more sponsors.
Little Rock, ARArkansas Online

Little Rock Christian rushes to convincing win

Class 5A power Little Rock Christian owned the line of scrimmage and it showed on the scoreboard Friday night at Warrior Field in Little Rock. Senior tailback Jayvean Dyer-Jones ran 18 times for 187 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 41-8 victory over Class 7A Little Rock Central in the season opener for both teams.
West Memphis, ARWest Memphis Evening Times

Blue Devils open 2021 campaign tonight in Little Rock

West Memphis looks to get season started on the right track against LR Southwest on the road. WM School District They’ve had all summer to prepare, but still West Memphis head coach Robert Hooks is leery going into his team’s regular- season opener against a wishbone offense. Hooks and the...
Little Rock, ARualr.edu

UA Little Rock to honor Golzar, Williams as 2021 Distinguished Alumni

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock will honor outstanding graduates Dr. Jaafer Golzar and Helaine Williams with the UA Little Rock Distinguished Alumni awards during a Nov. 4 ceremony at the Clinton Presidential Center. Dr. Jaafer Golzar, a cardiologist and chief medical officer for Avinger, Inc., will receive the...
Little Rock, ARtalkbusiness.net

UA Little Rock names Elizabeth Small as new business industry liaison

Elizabeth Small, primary instructor for the Real Estate program in UA Little Rock’s School of Business, will take on an additional role with the university as director of business networks. Small will help drive industry engagement and will be based at UA Little Rock Downtown beginning this fall, the school...
Fayetteville, ARhogville.net

E’Marion Harris Half of the Little Rock Towers

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has commitments from the top two offensive linemen in the state with both being from Pulaski County. Joe T. Robinson’s E’Marion Harris, 6-6, 330, and Maumelle’s Andrew Chamblee, 6-7, 300, are nicknamed the Little Rock Towers. Both are very talented and rated as four-star recruits by some of the various recruiting services. They both visited Arkansas on Saturday to attend the cookout and have Cody Kennedy, the new offensive line coach, wearing a wide smile.
Little Rock, ARintermatwrestle.com

Little Rock Adds Albert White as Volunteer Assistant

Today, Little Rock announced the latest addition to its coaching staff as Albert White will come aboard as the team's volunteer assistant. White was a teammate of head coach Neil Erisman at Oklahoma State during Erisman's final two years as a competitor. "We are thrilled to have Albert and his...
Arkansas Statelatechsports.com

LA Tech Volleyball Drops Season-Opener to Little Rock at Arkansas Classic

Fayetteville, Ark. – The Louisiana Tech volleyball team dropped its 2021 season opener to Little Rock on Friday afternoon, at the Arkansas Classic in Fayetteville, Ark., by a score of 3-0. Little Rock moves to 1-0 on the season with the win, while the Lady Techsters drop to 0-1. Scores of the match in favor of the Trojans were 25-13, 25-21, 25-18.

