Betting on UA Little Rock Athletics

For more than a decade, SpectacuaLR has celebrated the accomplishments of the UA Little Rock student-athletes. Like the iconic UA Little Rock Trojan – these young professionals exhibit tenacity and determination to succeed. Civic and business leaders throughout the Capital City support UA Little Rock as a vision for the future and an economic engine for Central Arkansas. Cindy and Warren Simpson will be recognized at this year’s event for their commitment to the university and its athletic programs.