Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Intelivation Technologies wins FDA approval for pedicle screw system

By Danielle Kirsh
medicaldesignandoutsourcing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntelivation Technologies today announced that it has received FDA 510(k) clearance for its Golden Isles pedicle screw system. The Saint Simons Island, Georgia-based company designed the Golden Isles system to provide immobilization and stabilization of spinal segments in skeletally mature patients to treat the lumbar and sacral spine. It is intended for use in posterior, non-cervical pedicle fixation in skeletally mature patients to treat degenerative disc disease, spondylolisthesis, trauma, deformities, pseudoarthrosis and failed previous fusions.

www.medicaldesignandoutsourcing.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amit Sinha
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fda Approval#Screw#Intelivation Technologies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
Related
HealthBusiness Insider

TransMedics' OCS Heart System Scores FDA Approval

TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) has received FDA premarket approval (PMA) for its OCS Heart system. Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar. TransMedics designed its OCS Heart system for use with organs from donors after brain death (DBD) with an indication for preserving donor hearts deemed unsuitable for procurement and transplantation at initial evaluation due to limitations of prolonged cold static cardioplegic preservation.
Los Altos, CAmassdevice.com

RenovoRx wins FDA clearance for RenovoCath delivery system

RenovoRx today said it received FDA 510(k) clearance for its RenovoCath delivery system. Los Altos, California-based RenovoRx designed the RenovoCath system as the device component for its RenovoGem chemotherapy drug. The combined drug/device RenovoTAMP trans-arterial micro-perfusion therapy is a dual-balloon infusion catheter that delivers chemotherapy directly to tumors through the arteries.
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

Janssen Wins FDA Approval for Long-Acting Schizophrenia Drug

Federico Gambarini/picture alliance via Getty Images. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) greenlit Janssen’s long-acting, twice-per-year schizophrenia drug Invega Hafyera (paliperidone palmitate six-month). This is the first long-acting antipsychotic drug of its kind that provides six months’ control of symptoms with a single dose and is expected to benefit patients who have had difficulties adhering to a more strict treatment regimen.
Economymedicaldesignandoutsourcing.com

Tyber Medical’s anatomical plating system wins FDA clearance

Tyber Medical today said it received FDA 510(k) clearance for its expanded line of anatomical plating system. Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based Tyber Medical added mini-frag/small bone, long bone fracture and ankle fracture/fusion plates to its offerings following the FDA clearance. The company designed the system to address the stabilization of fractures, osteotomies, joint fusions, non-unions and fusions of small bones and small bone fragments to the hand, wrist, foot and ankle.
IndustryCecil Daily

FDA approves Pfizer vaccine; meets every FDA standard

CECIL COUNTY — On August 23rd, the Food and Drug Administration announced full approval of the Pfizer Biotech COVID-19 vaccine, which will now be marketed as Comirnaty, for those 16 years and older. The vaccine continues to remain available in emergency use for those aged 12 to 15. Acting FDA...
Richardson, TXmassdevice.com

Fuse Medical wins FDA 510(k) clearance for Sterizo knee system

Richardson, Texas-based Fuse Medical’s tibial revision knee system and the PS Plus posterior stabilized tibial insert represent the latest additions to the company’s Sterizo total knee system. According to a news release, the Sterizo tibial revision knee system offers surgeons a stemmed option in a primary total knee arthroplasty for...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
NBC News

Pfizer seeks FDA approval for vaccine booster dose

Pfizer is seeking U.S. approval of a booster dose of its two-shot Covid-19 vaccine. The drugmaker announced Wednesday it has started the approval process for a third dose of its vaccine for Americans ages 16 and older. The company says it expects to complete its application with the Food and Drug Administration by the end of this week.
Medical & BiotechWAND TV

Moderna finalizes application for full FDA approval

(WAND) - Moderna announced it has finalized its submission process for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The company's Biologics License Application has been submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The full approval would be for people at age 18 and older. The company, which seeks to follow...
Healthcounty17.com

WDH: Pfizer FDA Approval “A Step Forward”

(this story originally appeared on Cowboy State Daily) The Wyoming Department of Health called federal approval of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine “a step forward” on Monday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration officially approved the Pfizer vaccine on Monday morning, more than eight months after it was first made available...
HealthPosted by
HIT Consultant

FDA Clears World’s First and Only Smart Knee Implant

– Zimmer Biomet Holdings, a global medical technology leader, and Canary Medical, a medical data company, announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) De Novo classification grant and authorization to market the tibial extension for Persona IQ®, the world’s first and only smart knee cleared by the FDA for total knee replacement surgery.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
MyChesCo

FDA Approves First-of-Its-Kind Stroke Rehabilitation System

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved the MicroTransponder Vivistim Paired VNS System (Vivistim System), a first-of-its-kind, drug-free rehabilitation system intended to treat moderate to severe upper extremity motor deficits associated with chronic ischemic stroke—a stroke caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain with long-lasting symptoms—using vagus nerve stimulation (VNS).
Worldsoyacincau.com

COVID-19 vaccine update: Did Pfizer really get full US FDA approval?

In the latest COVID-19 Vaccine Malaysia Update, we talk about Malaysia hitting its 40% adult population target in every state and did the US FDA really gave full approval to the Pfizer vaccine which is also known as Comirnaty. As usual, we will also answer a couple of highlighted questions from the previous video.
Diseases & Treatmentshealthday.com

FDA Approves First Nerve-Stimulation Device to Aid Stroke Recovery

FRIDAY, Aug. 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A first-of-its-kind nerve stimulation treatment for people who have difficulty moving their arms after a stroke has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The Vivistim System is a prescription therapy for ischemic stroke patients who have moderate-to-severe difficulty moving their...

Comments / 0

Community Policy