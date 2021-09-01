Intelivation Technologies wins FDA approval for pedicle screw system
Intelivation Technologies today announced that it has received FDA 510(k) clearance for its Golden Isles pedicle screw system. The Saint Simons Island, Georgia-based company designed the Golden Isles system to provide immobilization and stabilization of spinal segments in skeletally mature patients to treat the lumbar and sacral spine. It is intended for use in posterior, non-cervical pedicle fixation in skeletally mature patients to treat degenerative disc disease, spondylolisthesis, trauma, deformities, pseudoarthrosis and failed previous fusions.www.medicaldesignandoutsourcing.com
