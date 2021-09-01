Cancel
Religion

Clergy View: If the shoe fits

By Mark Ford
Brainerd Dispatch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral weeks ago, I pulled into the parking lot of our church building and found this lone child-sized sandal in the parking lot. We have a lot of people drive through our parking lot and obviously someone stopped, opened a door and this sandal fell out. I posted about this on Facebook, and speculated about the little person who lost this shoe. I wondered if the owner of this shoe was distraught after finding that it was missing, because it is a very fancy sandal with lots of tiny rhinestones on it. Did this little person beg the driver to try to find the lost shoe? Did they even know they had lost the shoe? Or did anyone care about the lost shoe?

