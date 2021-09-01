Cancel
EHM in Hennepin County for a 2nd DWI offense; ankle bracelet, home portal, and breathalyzer - what technology really does what?

After a 2nd DUI offense, I became a 2nd time offender. Plea agreement did not consist of any mandates of sobriety, Chemical Assessment did not call for sobriety, DWI assessment for probation did not make a requirement of abstinence/treatment/testing (assigned to 4 years probation). Ergo, I need not remain sober. Caveat: 35 days EHM in Hennepin County. Began in late Aug., exact date excluded for anonymity. They tightened a very, very, simple looking bracelet to my ankle and simply stated not to submerge it in water. When I asked if I needed to worry about beauty products containing alcohol around the bracelet, I was told, "that is not what this is for, but you are being issued a Breathalyzer that will remotely send us tests 3x daily to show you're maintaining sobriety while on EHM" - yet, everything I read says Hennepin County monitors alcohol through bracelets. I got a home base station that supposedly links to the bracelet and will inform them when I leave the walls of my confines. Are they lying? Does my bracelet monitor alcohol intake too? Or is that the actual reason for the remote Breathalyzer taken 3x daily? What does the equipment truly do?

