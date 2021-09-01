Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

US asks Tesla how Autopilot responds to emergency vehicles

By TOM KRISHER
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YLRPg_0bjLOkw600
Tesla Autopilot Investigation FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2021 file photo, a Tesla electric vehicle emblem is affixed to a passenger vehicle in Boston. The U.S. government’s highway safety agency wants detailed information on how Tesla’s Autopilot system detects and responds to emergency vehicles that are handling traffic crashes. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration made the request in an 11-page letter to the electric car maker that was dated Tuesday, Aug. 31. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File) (Steven Senne)

DETROIT — (AP) — The U.S. government's highway safety agency wants detailed information on how Tesla's Autopilot system detects and responds to emergency vehicles parked on highways.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration made the detailed request in an 11-page letter sent to the electric car maker that was dated Tuesday.

The letter is part of a wide-ranging investigation into how the company's partially automated driving system behaves when first responder vehicles are parked while crews deal with crashes or other hazards.

The agency wants to know how Teslas detect a crash scene, including flashing lights, road flares, reflective vests worn by responders and vehicles parked on the road.

NHTSA also wants to know how the system responds to low light conditions, what actions it takes if emergency vehicles are present, and how it warns drivers.

The agency also added a 12th crash to its probe in which a Tesla on Autopilot hit a parked Florida Highway Patrol cruiser Saturday on an interstate highway near downtown Orlando. In the crashes under investigation, at least 17 people were injured and one was killed.

NHTSA announced the investigation into Tesla's driver assist systems including Autopilot and or Traffic Aware Cruise Control after a series of collisions with emergency vehicles since 2018. The probe covers 765,000 vehicles from the 2014 through 2021 model years.

Autopilot, which can keep vehicles in their lanes and stop for obstacles in front of them, has frequently been misused by Tesla drivers. They have been caught driving drunk or even riding in the back seat while a car rolled down a California highway.

The agency also is asking Tesla for details on how it ensures that drivers are paying attention, including instrument panel and aural warnings. NHTSA also wants all consumer complaints, lawsuits and arbitration cases involving Autopilot, and it wants to know where the system can operate.

The agency also wants to know Tesla’s policies and procedures for testing Autopilot and updates before they are released to the owners. The request includes “the extent of field testing or vehicle validation miles required prior to the release of such a system or feature.”

Tesla “beta” tests its systems using its customers to gather data while they’re driving in traffic.

It was unclear how Tesla and CEO Elon Musk, which have clashed with federal regulators in the past, would respond to NHTSA's request. Messages were left Wednesday seeking comment from the company.

In January, Tesla refused a request from NHTSA to recall about 135,000 vehicles because their touch screens could go dark. The agency said the screens were a safety defect because backup cameras and windshield defroster controls could be disabled.

A month later, after NHTSA started the process of holding a public hearing and taking Tesla to court, the company agreed to the recall. Tesla said it would replace computer processors for the screens, even though it disagreed they posed a safety threat.

Musk has fought with the Securities and Exchange Commission over a 2018 tweet that he had financing to take Tesla private, when the funding wasn't secured. He and the company agreed to pay $20 million each to settle allegations that he misled investors. Later the SEC sought to hold him in contempt of court for tweeting a misleading projection of how many cars Tesla would manufacture. Musk branded the SEC the “shortseller enrichment commission,” distorting the meaning of its acronym. Short sellers bet that a stock price will fall.

The Autopilot probe is another sign that NHTSA under President Joe Biden is taking a tougher stance on automated vehicle safety than under previous administrations. Previously the agency was reluctant to regulate the new technology for fear of hampering adoption of the potentially life-saving systems.

The National Transportation Safety Board, which also has investigated some of the Tesla crashes dating to 2016, has recommended that NHTSA and Tesla limit Autopilot’s use to areas where it can safely operate. The NTSB also recommended that NHTSA require Tesla to have a better system to make sure drivers are paying attention. NHTSA has not taken action on any of the recommendations. The NTSB has no enforcement powers and can only make recommendations to other federal agencies.

Tesla has to respond by Oct. 22 or seek an extension. The agency says it can fine Tesla more than $114 million if it fails to comply.

Tesla has said its partially automated systems are not fully autonomous, and that drivers must be ready to intervene at any time. But they have been marketed under the names Autopilot and Full Self-Driving.

NHTSA also has asked for copies of marketing and instructional documents for the partially automated systems.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
50K+
Followers
65K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit#Ap#Nhtsa#Sec#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Related
Carssecurityboulevard.com

A Simple Reason Why Tesla Keeps Crashing into Police Cars

The first fatality caused by Tesla “autopilot” was in January 2016. A car traveling at high speed drove without any braking straight into the back of a high-visibility service vehicle with flashing safety lights. The text in the article about the 2016 crash is problematic. Company founder Elon Musk said...
thedetroitbureau.com

Tesla CEO Musk Calls Full Self-Driving “Not Great”

A humble Elon Musk? It’s a rarity, but that’s what took to Twitter Aug. 23, describing his own company’s latest version of Full Self-Driving beta as “not great imo” after it got a positive review from industry expert Sandy Munro. “FSD Beta 9.2 is actually not great, imo, but Autopilot/AI...
wearebreakingnews.com

A Tesla Car On Autopilot Crashes Into a Police Car In Florida

Orlando, Florida – A Tesla car that was partially driven on autopilot crashed into a Florida Highway Patrol vehicle on an interstate near downtown Orlando and came close to hitting the agent, who had stopped to provide assistance. to the driver of a damaged vehicle. A few weeks ago, the...
EconomyValueWalk

Elon Musk Admits Tesla’s Autopilot “Is Not Great”

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) admitted that the latest version of its autonomous driving software “is not great.” The company, he said, is working to get an updated version. Homecomb Returns 186% Buying The Future And Shorting The Past. Honeycomb Asset Management describes its mission as, "to invest...
CarsCNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York CNN Business — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...
WRAL

‘It Happened So Fast’: Inside a Fatal Tesla Autopilot Accident

George Brian McGee, a finance executive in Florida, was driving home in a Tesla Model S operating on Autopilot, a system that can steer, brake and accelerate a car on its own, when he dropped his phone during a call and bent down to look for it. Neither he nor...
The Next Web

The feds are investigating Tesla’s autopilot AGAIN — here’s why

It’s hard to miss the flashing lights of fire engines, ambulances, and police cars ahead of you as you’re driving down the road. But in at least 11 cases in the past three and a half years, Tesla’s Autopilot advanced driver-assistance system did just that. This led to 11 accidents in which Teslas crashed into emergency vehicles or other vehicles at those scenes, resulting in 17 injuries, and one death.
Register Citizen

Another Tesla Has Reportedly Hit a Parked Emergency Vehicle

Another Tesla, apparently using the driver-assisting Autopilot feature, hit an emergency vehicle this weekend, according to CNN. Tesla’s Autopilot program is already the subject of a probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which pointed out earlier this month that since January 2018, it had found 11 crashes in which Tesla vehicles “encountered first responder scenes and subsequently struck one or more vehicles involved with those scenes.” In those, it said, there were 17 injuries and one death.
flaglerlive.com

Behind the Feds’ Tesla Investigation, and the Future of Self-Driving Cars

It’s hard to miss the flashing lights of fire engines, ambulances and police cars ahead of you as you’re driving down the road. But in at least 11 cases in the past three and a half years, Tesla’s Autopilot advanced driver-assistance system did just that. This led to 11 accidents in which Teslas crashed into emergency vehicles or other vehicles at those scenes, resulting in 17 injuries and one death.
CarBuzz.com

There's Been Another Major Tesla Autopilot Failure

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) opened an investigation into Tesla's Autopilot system earlier this month, covering some 765,000 vehicles. That's basically every Tesla Model S, Model X, Model 3, and Model Y sold from 2014 to present. The government agency is focusing on 11 specific crashes since 2018 where a Tesla vehicle with Autopilot engaged ended up smashing into another car parked near emergency first responder vehicles with flashing lights, flares, and hazard cones.
TrafficTruth About Cars

NHTSA Identifies 12th Autopilot Related Crash Involving Emergency Vehicles

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has identified another traffic incident pertaining to Tesla’s driver assistance features and emergency vehicles, making the current tally twelve. These wrecks have been a matter of focus for the agency ever since it opened a probe to determine whether or not Autopilot can handle hiccups in the road caused by scenes where flares, cones, disabled automobiles, and first responders coalesce.
CarsCarscoops

Tesla Could Allow Other Automakers To Utilize Its Self-Driving Technology

Last Thursday was Tesla‘s AI Day, and in addition to some of the wild projects Elon Musk has in store has for the company, we might’ve also gotten a clue about something that could be a huge step in the push towards autonomous vehicles. Namely, the possibility that the company’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology could be licensed out to other brands.
marketresearchtelecast.com

US identifies twelfth Tesla accident involving emergency vehicle

WASHINGTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) – US auto safety regulators said on Wednesday they identified the twelfth accident involving Tesla Inc. vehicles that were using advanced driver assistance systems in incidents involving emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reported on August 16 the opening of a formal safety...
CarsTechCrunch

Tesla ordered to share Autopilot data with the US traffic safety agency

In a letter it sent the automaker, the NHTSA told Tesla to produce detailed information on how the driver assistance system works. It wants to know how it ensures that human drivers will keep their eyes on the road while Autopilot is engaged and whether there are limits on where it can be used. Feds have long criticized Tesla for not having the safeguards to make sure human drivers are keeping their hands on the wheel. A few months ago, the company finally activated the camera mounted above the rear view mirror in Model 3 and Model Y vehicles to “detect and alert driver inattentiveness while Autopilot is engaged.” In addition, Autopilot is only meant for use on highways, but there’s nothing keeping drivers from using it on local roads.

Comments / 0

Community Policy