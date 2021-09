HSBC Asset Management has made three new hires to form a direct Asia real estate team, in a bid to broaden the new alternatives arm of its business. The Singapore-based team will be headed up by Victoria Sharpe (pictured), who joined the firm at the start of the month as managing principal and head of real estate, Asia Pacific. Prior to HSBC AM, Sharpe worked at DWS where she founded and led its Asia Pacific real estate business. She also spent 16 years at PGIM, 11 of which were based in Singapore where she held the role of head of real estate, Asia Pacific.