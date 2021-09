There used to be three things you never discussed in polite company lest you offend someone and start a cuss fight, or worse. Politics, religion and sex. Many years back I added barbecue to that list. You can really start something by bringing up barbecue. Folks in South Carolina think it is supposed to be yellow. There are parts of Alabama where it is actually white. In some areas of North Carolina, people put coleslaw on theirs and Texans think it’s beef and people in Pennsylvania think it is a verb and involves hotdogs and a grill.