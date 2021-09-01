7 Easily Findable And Damn Fine Bourbons Under $70

Whether you’re new to the spirit or a seasoned drinker, bourbon can be daunting. You hear of the Pappys or the Birthday Bourbons or the limited-edition, one-of-a-kind releases that were aged in oceans, trains, caves or the International Space Station, and you wonder if you could ever be so lucky to own a bottle. The fact is: every bourbon is subjective. Just because it’s $2,000 doesn’t mean it’s the best. What you like is probably different than what I like, but even though I’ve been drinking it for more than a decade or two, it doesn’t mean I’m right and you’re wrong.