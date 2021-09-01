Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Britney Spears' father accused of extortion

heraldcourier.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe father of Britney Spears should step down immediately and without conditions from his role as conservator of her estate, the singer's lawyer said in court documents. Gloria Tso reports.

heraldcourier.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extortion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Why Britney Spears Has Worn Infamous Peasant Blouse ’17 Times,’ And Why She Won’t Stop Anytime Soon

Britney Spears is posing from her backyard and in a peasant blouse to mark one year since the birth of “Project Rose.” The 39-year-old princess of pop, known for her ad-hoc home Instagram updates, spent much of 2020 sharing mysterious and floral-centric photos for her 33.5 million Instagram followers, with shots ahead of the weekend seeing the “Toxic” singer mark a milestone linked to them.
CelebritiesMic

Jamie Spears reportedly wants $2 million to step down as Britney's conservator

According to Britney Spears' new lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, her father is trying to weasel an additional $2 million away from the pop star before he agrees to step down as her conservator. You see, Jamie Spears filed legal documents in early August saying he intended to step aside as his daughter's guardian. But he provided no timeline for doing so, instead saying he'd work with the court to ensure an "orderly transition to a new conservator." It wasn't exactly the "Britney is free" moment her fans hoped for.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Britney Spears’ request to immediately remove father Jamie as conservator denied by judge: report

Britney Spears is at the mercy of the courts and on Monday was denied a request to push forward with a motion to remove her father Jamie from her conservatorship. The pop star pleaded with the court to move up a status hearing from September to a date sometime this month or at the very least, suspend her father until the hearing rolls around and a final determination is made – however, the motion was denied by the judge, according to TMZ.
CelebritiesKETV.com

Britney Spears' lawyer requests her father resign as conservator without $2 million payout requested

Britney Spears' lawyer wants Jamie Spears to resign as the conservator of his daughter's estate, without the multimillion dollar payout that he is requesting. In a new court filing obtained by CNN, Mathew Rosengart states that although Spears' father said in a filing last month that he would eventually resign, Rosengart wants him to step down "today, before he is suspended."
Celebritiesnewsbrig.com

Britney Spears’ Lawyer Blasts Jamie’s “Shameful Attempt” at Redemption

Britney Spears‘ lawyer is firing back at her father Jamie Spears‘ latest court filing. In paperwork filed on Monday, Aug. 30 and obtained by E! News, the pop star’s team submitted a supplemental petition to remove Jamie as conservator of her estate, a role he has held since 2008. According to the paperwork, Britney’s team claims that Jamie’s filing from Aug. 12 included a request for approximately $2 million to step back, which, according to the singer’s team, includes “attorneys’ fees he has incurred” and “a substantial payment from Ms. Spears’ Estate to certain third parties, including Tri-Star Sports & Entertainment Group.”
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
E! News

How Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s Engagement Dreams Are Getting Closer to Becoming a Reality

Watch: When Will Britney Spears' Dad Resign or Will a Judge Remove Him?. Will Britney Spears finally get her happily ever after with Sam Asghari?. Last week, the pop star's boyfriend sparked fresh engagement rumors after he was photographed looking at jewelry inside a Cartier store in Beverly Hills, Calif. During his visit, an employee showed Sam a diamond ring, Page Six reported. The personal trainer and the "Piece of Me" singer, who have occasionally stirred similar speculation since they began dating in 2016, have not commented on the pics.

Comments / 0

Community Policy